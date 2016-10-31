Liz Faraglia
Hitting Bedrock with Cooperative Peformance MKE’s ‘Cambrian’
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents primal, abstract physical theatre in condensed space and time with CAMBRIAN.
Oct 31, 2016 9:58 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 10.27
This week offers live performance art aficionados quite a variety of choices. Milwaukee Opera Theatre hosts the premiere of Victory for Victoria. Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents a sound-and-movement-based take on the Cambrian Era...
Oct 25, 2016 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
A Tribute to the Cambrian by Cooperative Performance Milwaukee
There's a walkthrough of geological time in the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. It's a humbling experience to walk through the whole history of the planet. My littlest daughter loved to run through the angry red extinctions. Yo..
Oct 16, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 1 Comments
Blue Bullets Staged Reading With Milwaukee Chamber This Month
Most people have a bad day on the job and they might get reprimanded. Police officers have a bad day on the job and people get killed. It's stressful--the kind of job no one is ever able to live up to 100% of the time. Some are better than other..
Oct 5, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Darkly Comic Bachelorette with Theater RED
Leslye Headland's dark contemporary comedy Bachelorette doesn't deserve the cast that Theater RED has assembled for it. The comedy about a group of people meeting on the evening before a wedding is not without its tender intricacy and inti..
Mar 5, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Big, Crazy Outdoor Midsummer Night’s Dream
There's a sense of a collision in the cast listing of Optimist's A Midsummer Night's Dream . Equity actors mix with a variety of others who have worked on a variety of other projects. It's difficult to remember a single production that has..
Jul 9, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'Death By Design' at the Brumder
Honestly, it kind of sounds like a show on HGTV. It's not. It's being described as, "Noel Coward meets Agatha Christie." Rob Urbinati's Death by Design is actually a local theatre show at the illustrious Brumder Mansion which opens on Friday...
Mar 15, 2015 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Madcap Matrimonial Comedy
Currently playing at Theatre Unchained is Alan Ball's comedy, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress. Set during a Tennessee wedding reception, it tells the story of five bridesmaids getting to know each other as they duck in and out of a bedroo...
Feb 2, 2014 9:21 PM Selena Milewski Theater
The 2012 Theater Year in Review
This year was a remarkably diverse time for theater in Milwaukee. As new companies arose, others became more established and still others continued to define themselves in ways that kept things evolving in a refreshing way.
Dec 18, 2012 10:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff A&E Feature
Pink Banana's Hit-and-Miss 'End of the World'
This year, Pink Banana Theatre's annual program of one-acts tackles the end of the world. As it turns out, the end of all things is a mixed experience. Some bad sketch comedy opens Pink Banana's "One-Acts 2012: The End...
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 3 Comments
Imaginary Friend, Real Fun in UWM's 'Mr. Marmalade'
Noah Haidle's Mr. Marmalade offers up a clever concept, but it takes true talent to pull it all off. The premise features a 4-year-old girl with an adult imaginary friend who has a long list of unusually adult personality defects. One might...
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Hot Buttered Rum w/ The Liberty Bluegrass Band
Though they're inspired more by The Grateful Dead's twangy, jammy tributes to Americana than bluegrass' Appalachian forefathers, Hot Buttered Rum is nonetheless one of the more traditional modern bluegrass ("newgrass") acts,
Dec 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Butterfly Expert to Stop at Next Chapter Bookshop
Most of us know about the annual patterns of migratory birds that head south to escape the bone-chilling winters of northern climates, but even devout nature lovers may be unfamiliar with a similar flight by butterflies. Mariposa Road, by l...
Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Sala da Pranzo
A great restaurant becomes special when it provides the ideal setting for a variety of occasions—a romantic date, a casual get-together with friends, a fancy night out or a celebration with family. At Sala da Pranzo, that variety continues ...
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre's season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen
Aug 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers w/ ZZ Top
It took Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers eight years to follow up their last album, but it's easy to see why the group was in no rush: Their 2002 record The Last DJ documented Petty's frustrations with the record industry.
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee