Liz Faraglia

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents primal, abstract physical theatre in condensed space and time with CAMBRIAN. more

Oct 31, 2016 9:58 AM Theater

This week offers live performance art aficionados quite a variety of choices. Milwaukee Opera Theatre hosts the premiere of Victory for Victoria. Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents a sound-and-movement-based take on the Cambrian Era... more

Oct 25, 2016 3:43 PM Performing Arts Weekly

There’s a walkthrough of geological time in the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. It’s a humbling experience to walk through the whole history of the planet. My littlest daughter loved to run through the angry red extinctions. Yo.. more

Oct 16, 2016 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Most people have a bad day on the job and they might get reprimanded. Police officers have a bad day on the job and people get killed. It’s stressful--the kind of job no one is ever able to live up to 100% of the time. Some are better than other.. more

Oct 5, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Traveling Lemur Productions

Leslye Headland’s dark contemporary comedy Bachelorette doesn’t deserve the cast that Theater RED has assembled for it. The comedy about a group of people meeting on the evening before a wedding is not without its tender intricacy and inti.. more

Mar 5, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

There’s a sense of a collision in the cast listing of Optimist’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream . Equity actors mix with a variety of others who have worked on a variety of other projects. It’s difficult to remember a single production that has.. more

Jul 9, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Honestly, it kind of sounds like a show on HGTV. It’s not. It’s being described as, “Noel Coward meets Agatha Christie.” Rob Urbinati’s Death by Design is actually a local theatre show at the illustrious Brumder Mansion which opens on Friday... more

Mar 15, 2015 1:00 PM Theater

Currently playing at Theatre Unchained is Alan Ball’s comedy, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress. Set during a Tennessee wedding reception, it tells the story of five bridesmaids getting to know each other as they duck in and out of a bedroo... more

Feb 2, 2014 9:21 PM Theater

This year was a remarkably diverse time for theater in Milwaukee. As new companies arose, others became more established and still others continued to define themselves in ways that kept things evolving in a refreshing way. more

Dec 18, 2012 10:20 PM A&E Feature

This year, Pink Banana Theatre's annual program of one-acts tackles the end of the world. As it turns out, the end of all things is a mixed experience. Some bad sketch comedy opens Pink Banana's “One-Acts 2012: The End... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Theater 3 Comments

Noah Haidle's Mr. Marmalade offers up a clever concept, but it takes true talent to pull it all off. The premise features a 4-year-old girl with an adult imaginary friend who has a long list of unusually adult personality defects. One might... more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Though they’re inspired more by The Grateful Dead’s twangy, jammy tributes to Americana than bluegrass’ Appalachian forefathers, Hot Buttered Rum is nonetheless one of the more traditional modern bluegrass (“newgrass”) acts, more

Dec 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Most of us know about the annual patterns of migratory birds that head south to escape the bone-chilling winters of northern climates, but even devout nature lovers may be unfamiliar with a similar flight by butterflies. Mariposa Road, by l... more

Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Books

A great restaurant becomes special when it provides the ideal setting for a variety of occasions—a romantic date, a casual get-together with friends, a fancy night out or a celebration with family. At Sala da Pranzo, that variety continues ... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more

Aug 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It took Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers eight years to follow up their last album, but it’s easy to see why the group was in no rush: Their 2002 record The Last DJ documented Petty’s frustrations with the record industry. more

Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

