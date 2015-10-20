Liz Leighton
‘iTopia’: Digital Dystopia
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s iTopia draws effectively from Gertrude Stein’s iteration of the Faustian myth, Doctor Faustus Lights the Lights. Employing excerpts from the text, choreography and dramatic scenes, it brings Stein’s 1938 ... more
Oct 20, 2015 10:34 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Pink Banana’s Study in Imperfection
Pink Banana Theatre Company celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. The latest in the company’s many shorts programs is populated with characters whose relationships may be at an end. One Acts 2014: The more
Jun 10, 2014 11:12 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'The Foreigner' comes home to Milwaukee
Thirty-one years ago, Larry Shue’s comedy The Foreigner premiered in Milwaukee before achieving national acclaim off Broadway and regionally. Its most recent Brew City reprise takes place on Theatre Unchained’s intimate stage. John Baiocchi... more
Feb 19, 2014 5:25 PM Selena Milewski Theater
New Work Unfolds on an Intimate Stage
The World’s Stage Theatre Company has been responsible for a relatively wide variety of shows since it was established in 2009. This past weekend the young group staged a new work by more
Jan 22, 2014 2:36 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Rambling About Details Between the Graffiti
I see over 100 shows per year. They all tend to blend together. So whenever there's something that looks and feels significantly different from the rest of it, I tend to be really happy with it just because it's something different. And so Fl.. more
Sep 8, 2012 10:36 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Boulevard Theatre's Comedic Look at 'Life'
The Boulevard Theatre's cozy studio space is perfect for the intimate comedies staged by Artistic Director Mark Bucher. The theater group opens its season Sept. 19 with the Midwest premiere of Yasmina Reza's Life (x) 3. It is precisely... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
