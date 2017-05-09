Liz Mistele
Windfall Theatre’s ‘By Jeeves’ a Corker of a Funny Play
Windfall Theatre’s By Jeeves is charming, delightful and funny. more
May 9, 2017 2:34 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Electrocuting Josh Perkins at the Alchemist
Soothing piano music can be heard on the way in. Somewhere in the background the soothing voice of Liz Mistele can be heard telling everyone that Big Brother is watching. There are cameras at the bar so casual and unassuming they might not even be.. more
Feb 11, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Spring Awakening In The Shadows With GCT
My favorite song in Spring Awakening began to wash over the stage at the Greendale High School Auditorium. There was a pop rock beat and there’s frustration and there’s adolescent singing about the bitch of living. The cast of the Greendale Commun.. more
Jan 14, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Soulstice’s Meeting of the Minds
It’s a really fun premise: One of the 20th century’s most influential artists hangs out at a French café with one of that century’s most influential scientific minds. Somewhere along the line, the single most successful solo recording act i... more
Nov 8, 2013 4:30 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Thank Heavens for Off the Wall
Gigi is one of those old-fashioned storylines that hearkens back to a time when life was all about class systems and love was all about moving between them (preferably upward). Boy (Gaston) knows girl (Gigi). Boy starts to more
Dec 20, 2012 4:24 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Coming of Age on the Small Stage
A young girl trains to be a courtesan in France at the turn of the 20th century. She falls in love and gets married. A thoroughly unremarkable story—it's probably the type of thing that happened quite a lot back then. There's more
Dec 13, 2012 4:02 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dynamic Cast Bursts Through Sunset’s ‘Stage Door’
The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove opens its season with a dramatic celebration of the art of theater. Edna Ferber and George S. Kaufman's Stage Door is a tightly written exploration of art versus commerce... more
Sep 21, 2012 4:12 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Optimist Theatre's Classic 'Macbeth'
Optimist Theatre welcomes the summer with an enjoyable production of Shakespeare's classic drama Macbeth. The outdoor staging on the campus of Alverno College moved along briskly on a crisp summer evening... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Depth Woven into Comedy Woven Into Drama
John Kolvenbach's Goldfish is a cleverly constructed 4-person story the clever balances comedy against drama in a love story resting within conflicting family tensions. The play makes its Milwaukee premiere with a production by Soulstice Theat.. more
May 6, 2012 3:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Another Trip Into The Tempest
The fun thing about Shakespeare is its multiplicity. Each show has at least two or three sets of characters in various plot entanglements. If one end of a production isn’t doing terribly well, there’s invariably some other end of it that’s .. more
Apr 1, 2012 11:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Off the Wall's 'Sisters Rosensweig' Filled to the Brim
The Sisters Rosensweig, much like its titular siblings, holds varying traits and attitudes, at times at odds with one another. Off the Wall Theatre's current production of the Wendy Wasserstein Broadway hit tries its best, and at times succ... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Milwaukee Rep's Classic 'To Kill a Mockingbird'
The Milwaukee Rep creates a powerful stage drama from a classic of American literature, as it presents Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird. An ensemble provides vocal scoring to a brilliantly balanced... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Next Act's 'Vigil' Finds Comic Balance
Next Act Theatre's production of Morris Panych's Vigil is a work of art. The darkly comic story of a man waiting for his aunt to die requires a precise balance that director Mary MacDonald Kerr and company execute quite well... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Off The Wall And On The Beach
I just saw Off The Wall’s On The Beach last night. The adaptation of the 1957 Nevil Shute novel was at its best during a cocktail party that makes up roughly half of the show (or so I remember.) The setting is a clever one: A full-scale nuclear .. more
Sep 16, 2011 4:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
People, Puppets and Suess
There are a few musicals so wildly chaotic and beautifully diverse that they full reality doesn’t hit you until the next day. Suessical The Musical is one of those musicals. Concieved by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Eric Idle, the show .. more
Jul 30, 2011 6:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Off The Wall and Through The Looking Glass
These days are strange. And, considering how hugely entertaining it is, it’s a bit odd to think of Off the Wall Theatre’s Alice In Wonderland as being the least brilliant piece of theatre in Milwaukee right now. The standard set between Next Act.. more
Feb 5, 2011 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
