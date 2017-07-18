RSS

Liz Norton

The Sunset Playhouse brings Liz Norton to the stage in powerful form in the title role for its summer production, Hello, Dolly! more

Jul 18, 2017 12:44 PM Theater

Jan 25, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

With All-In Productions’ The Wild Party, director Robby McGhee brings an emotionally organic vibrance to the stage. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:04 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Fringe Festival opened with depth and dizzying variety in its first two hours yesterday. The Festival atmosphere harnesses the chaotic unpredictability that forms the magic at the heart of the arts. Audiences can navigate their way t.. more

Aug 28, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

With wit and heart, Broccoli Theatricals and Encore Theater Company deliver a classy and casual exploration of Stephen Sondheim’s work to the stage. more

Jun 23, 2015 4:18 PM Theater

At first glance, Sondheim on Sondheim sounds like little more than another Stephen Sondheim musical revue. A dozen of his songs get pasted together into a program free enough to serve as a home for all of them. What Sondheim on Sondheim do.. more

Jun 7, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Photo by Mark Frohna

With stunning sets, masterful orchestration and impeccable performances, Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Into the Woods is a delight. more

May 26, 2015 9:20 PM Theater

Mark Frohna

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) continues to be popular decades after it debuted. Locally, such diverse groups as Soulstice Theatre, The World’s Stage Theatre and the more

Nov 26, 2014 12:05 AM Theater

Photo from skylightmusictheatre.org

Adapted in 1987 for the Royal Shakespeare Company, John Kane’s The Wizard of Oz closely resembles the film and L. Frank Baum’s novel in terms of storytelling. Skylight Music Theatre brings this version to Milwaukee with all of the 1939 movi... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:34 PM Theater

A sign posted onstage at the UW-Milwaukee theater department’s production of Anton in Show Business read, “Do something about it or get the fuck out!” Jane Martin’s more

Oct 16, 2014 3:46 AM Theater

In 18th-century Paris, the appellation boulevard theatre meant a formerly itinerant acting company who’d carved out year-round indoor space along the newly more

Sep 8, 2014 10:54 PM A&E Feature

Soulstice Theatre closes its season with Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s classic Follies. Set at a showgirls’ reunion in a New York theater slated for demolition, the story centers on two couples, the wives more

Jun 10, 2014 11:09 PM Theater

SouslticeTheatre opens the summer next week witha production of Stephen Sondheim’s Follies. Inspired by a NewYork Times article about a gathering of showgirls from the legendaryZiegfeld Follies, he and James Goldman wrote a musical about a fic.. more

May 27, 2014 4:00 PM Theater

Kander and Ebb's Kiss of the Spider Woman is a sharp musical theater exploration into the nature of human incarceration. The characters’ cinematic fantasies of life beyond the cell walls should contrast starkly with the more

May 22, 2013 4:07 PM Theater

The 1976 novel Kiss of the Spider Woman isn't exactly the sort of story many would have expected to get a stage musical treatment. The story of imprisoned people in Argentina isn't the type of thing that cries out for song and more

May 8, 2013 3:38 AM Theater

  Properties have been flung back and forth from one coast to another. We've seen Hollywood movies get turned into Broadway musicals that then get turned into hollywood movies based on Broadway musicals. This is big money entertainment eating i.. more

Apr 24, 2012 1:37 AM Theater

I am a lesbian and have been dating the girl I've had a crush on for two years for a couple of months now. Even before we were dating, we did a good amount of touching, groping and breast play, but personally I would like to take things a l... more

Dec 30, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

For the second year in a row, Linneman’s Riverwest Inn hosts a Thanksgiving weekend charity singer-songwriter showcase featuring some of the city’s most distinct folk- and roots-music enthusiasts. This year’s lineup includes Lisa Gatewoo more

Nov 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Cincinnati Reds tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The third album from Milwaukee’s .357 String Band continues the group’s fearless and fierce refashioning of un-amped acoustic Americana/alt country, plumbing further depths of the Saturday-night rowdy/Sunday-morning righteous dichotomy. The... more

Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

