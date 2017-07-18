Liz Norton
Sunset Playhouse's Whimsical, Delightful 'Hello, Dolly!'
The Sunset Playhouse brings Liz Norton to the stage in powerful form in the title role for its summer production, Hello, Dolly! more
Jul 18, 2017 12:44 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Pride Theatre’s Political Drama Close-Up
Jan 25, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Having a ‘Wild Party’ with All in Productions
With All-In Productions’ The Wild Party, director Robby McGhee brings an emotionally organic vibrance to the stage. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Opening of the Fringe Fest: One Perspective
The Milwaukee Fringe Festival opened with depth and dizzying variety in its first two hours yesterday. The Festival atmosphere harnesses the chaotic unpredictability that forms the magic at the heart of the arts. Audiences can navigate their way t.. more
Aug 28, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Broccoli’s Casually Classy Evening with Stephen Sondheim
With wit and heart, Broccoli Theatricals and Encore Theater Company deliver a classy and casual exploration of Stephen Sondheim’s work to the stage. more
Jun 23, 2015 4:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sondheim on Sondheim with Broccoli
At first glance, Sondheim on Sondheim sounds like little more than another Stephen Sondheim musical revue. A dozen of his songs get pasted together into a program free enough to serve as a home for all of them. What Sondheim on Sondheim do.. more
Jun 7, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fairy Tales Collide in the Woods
With stunning sets, masterful orchestration and impeccable performances, Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Into the Woods is a delight. more
May 26, 2015 9:20 PM Selena Milewski Theater
‘The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]’
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) continues to be popular decades after it debuted. Locally, such diverse groups as Soulstice Theatre, The World’s Stage Theatre and the more
Nov 26, 2014 12:05 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dorothy and Toto come to Milwaukee
Adapted in 1987 for the Royal Shakespeare Company, John Kane’s The Wizard of Oz closely resembles the film and L. Frank Baum’s novel in terms of storytelling. Skylight Music Theatre brings this version to Milwaukee with all of the 1939 movi... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:34 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
UWM’s ‘Anton in Show Business’
A sign posted onstage at the UW-Milwaukee theater department’s production of Anton in Show Business read, “Do something about it or get the fuck out!” Jane Martin’s more
Oct 16, 2014 3:46 AM Selena Milewski Theater
The Boulevard Theatre Opens ‘Pal Joey’ at the South Milwaukee PAC
In 18th-century Paris, the appellation boulevard theatre meant a formerly itinerant acting company who’d carved out year-round indoor space along the newly more
Sep 8, 2014 10:54 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
On Final Curtains and New Beginnings
Soulstice Theatre closes its season with Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s classic Follies. Set at a showgirls’ reunion in a New York theater slated for demolition, the story centers on two couples, the wives more
Jun 10, 2014 11:09 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Sondheim In Summer
SouslticeTheatre opens the summer next week witha production of Stephen Sondheim’s Follies. Inspired by a NewYork Times article about a gathering of showgirls from the legendaryZiegfeld Follies, he and James Goldman wrote a musical about a fic.. more
May 27, 2014 4:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Cramped Spider Woman
Kander and Ebb's Kiss of the Spider Woman is a sharp musical theater exploration into the nature of human incarceration. The characters’ cinematic fantasies of life beyond the cell walls should contrast starkly with the more
May 22, 2013 4:07 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dreaming of Escape
The 1976 novel Kiss of the Spider Woman isn't exactly the sort of story many would have expected to get a stage musical treatment. The story of imprisoned people in Argentina isn't the type of thing that cries out for song and more
May 8, 2013 3:38 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Stage To Screen and Off The Wall
Properties have been flung back and forth from one coast to another. We've seen Hollywood movies get turned into Broadway musicals that then get turned into hollywood movies based on Broadway musicals. This is big money entertainment eating i.. more
Apr 24, 2012 1:37 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
How Can I Bring Up Using Toys and Bondage With a New Partner?
I am a lesbian and have been dating the girl I've had a crush on for two years for a couple of months now. Even before we were dating, we did a good amount of touching, groping and breast play, but personally I would like to take things a l... more
Dec 30, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Songs for the Soul
For the second year in a row, Linneman’s Riverwest Inn hosts a Thanksgiving weekend charity singer-songwriter showcase featuring some of the city’s most distinct folk- and roots-music enthusiasts. This year’s lineup includes Lisa Gatewoo more
Nov 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Cincinnati Reds tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
.357 String Band
The third album from Milwaukee’s .357 String Band continues the group’s fearless and fierce refashioning of un-amped acoustic Americana/alt country, plumbing further depths of the Saturday-night rowdy/Sunday-morning righteous dichotomy. The... more
Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews