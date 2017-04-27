RSS

Liz Phair

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, once again we're discussing public art—specifically the public's general hatred of it. This month a Milwaukee artist pro.. more

Apr 27, 2017 4:45 PM On Music

blogimage13605.jpe

Liz Phair’s musical career has been marked by moments of intense transformation, even outright rupture, with the vulnerable (albeit highly sexual) singer/songwriter of 1993’s Exile in Guyville morphing into the pop artist behind such chick-... more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage5557.jpe

The accusation that a musician is deliberately trying to alienate (if not outright piss off) their fans is one of the harshest and often most unfair that any artist can face, and outside of Weezer, probably no alternative artist has faced this cha.. more

Jul 7, 2010 4:25 PM On Music

blogimage5557.jpe

Like so many artists on Michael Gira’s Young God label, Larkin Grimm blurs the line Parplar ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES