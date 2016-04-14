RSS

Liz Shipe

anne bonny.jpg.jpe

18th century pirate Anne Bonny continues to be quite popular hundreds of years after she is said to have sailed under the Jolly Roger. She even makes an appearance in the fifth Assassin’s Creed game by Ubisoft. The latest honor for the legendary.. more

Apr 14, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

wgs.jpg.jpe

It’s called, We Got Spirits, Yes We Do! The idea is to tell get drunk at a cigar bar and tell ghost stories. It’ll be something that’s recorded and podcasted and things. The idea was evidently one had by local playwright Liz Shipe. What makes .. more

Sep 26, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

moon over buffalo.jpg.jpe

SummerStage continues its season of outdoor theater with Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo, a lighthearted farce about family life for a theater couple. Sean Duncan and Alicia Rice are enjoyable as,Theater more

Jul 20, 2015 10:03 AM Theater

theatrereview_intandem_byrosszentnerphotography.jpg.jpe

In Tandem Theatre’s Little By Little is an engaging musical foray into “the troubles that come of mixing friendship and love.” more

May 5, 2015 9:56 PM Theater

the world premiere of Neil’s Dirty Shorts, six sketches featuring the same crack cast of actors and covering everything from cannibalism to time travel. more

Dec 16, 2014 10:25 PM Theater

theatrereview_whokilledsanta.jpg.jpe

This holiday season, Umbrella Group presents Who Killed Santa?—an hilarious whodunit with arm-and-rod puppets, now in its sixth reprisal. more

Dec 16, 2014 10:20 PM Theater

curtains_uponamidnightclear_pearphotography.jpg.jpe

Pear Photography

Holiday stories this time of year can feel like they draw from a very narrow range of themes. The new show debuting at the Brumder Mansion manages to freshen up old themes about the importance of selflessness and giving at the harshest time of the.. more

Dec 10, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_uponamidnightclear.jpg.jpe

Pear Photography

Local actress/playwright Liz Shipe has a new play premiering at the Brumder Mansion this coming weekend. Upon A Midnight Clear: A Tale of Jack Frost relates the tale of the immortal force of nature Jack Frost as he tries to convince his similarly .. more

Dec 4, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

Sunset Playhouse presents Miracle on 34th Street: The Play, a Mountain Community Theater adaptation of the classic 1947 film. more

Nov 26, 2014 1:31 PM Theater

brumder.jpg.jpe

LizShipe’s words continue to haunt stages in yet another production. Next month,Brumder Mansion presents Shipes Upon a Midnight Clear: A Tale of JackFrost. It’s a story drawn from early European legend as Jack Frost mustdecide if he wishes to .. more

Nov 21, 2014 8:35 AM Theater

sherlock.jpg.jpe

ThisOctober, Old World Wisconsin hosts all three installments of risingactress/playwright Liz Shipe’s Sherlock Holmes trilogy. Originally stagein the historic Brumder Mansion in three distinct stagings, Old World Wisconsinwill be staging all t.. more

Sep 14, 2014 7:36 AM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

Playwright/actress Liz Shipe deftly juggles action, comedy and drama with her latest. A Lady in Waiting relates a variation on the Robin Hood legend told from the perspective of a capable, independent Maid Marian and her companion, Aria more

Aug 14, 2014 5:43 PM Theater

ruthie.jpg.jpe

If you’re anything like me (and for your sake, I hope you’re not!), then you’re not quite ready to give up on LGBT pride-related events this summer. The good news is more

Aug 4, 2014 1:31 AM Hear Me Out

Commissioned to write an adventure play for Theatre Red, Milwaukee’s Liz Shipe delivered an unconventional reimagining of the well-known Robin Hood legend told through the eyes of Maid Marian’s servant, Aria. A Lady In Waiting includes Ship... more

Jul 30, 2014 2:40 AM Theater

a lady in waiting.jpg.jpe

TheaterRED recently announced that it will be producing thelatest by Milwaukee playwright Liz Shipe. Shipe’s Sherlock Holmes plays at theBrumder Mansion were critical and commercial hits. Shipe’s work is very sharpand very commercially appeali.. more

May 6, 2014 12:21 PM Theater

theater2.jpg.jpe

It’s exceedingly difficult to tell an original Christmas story. With Home For Christmas, playwright Liz Shipe does a solidly entertaining job of telling a story familiar enough to seem like a dramatic stage comedy that’s been around more

Dec 18, 2013 1:42 AM Theater

It started out simply, with Liz Shipe and Perry Heideman imagining dramatic fairy tales in a series of photographs. Now, Shipe's “Reconstructing Grimm” project is coming live to the Brumder Mansion in a fully staged... more

Sep 21, 2012 4:08 PM Theater

Sep 19, 2012 10:00 AM Theater

Originally a very elaborate and creative photo project, Liz Shipe's Reconstructing Grimm will be staging its first live production next month. Shipe and company will take to the Brumder Mansion for a production of a new Sherlock Holmes adventure... more

Aug 24, 2012 11:01 AM Theater

blogimage18703.jpe

The best children's fare of any kind is a delicate balance. It should be fun and entertaining for kids and those accompanying them, it should be educational without being too obvious and, if it's really good, it should instill a few moral l... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

