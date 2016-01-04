RSS

Hellcat Amazons Comedy graphic

Hellcat Amazons. It’s the name of a collection of old pulp novel covers that was published a few years back. It’s also the name of an evening of comedy that suggests beauty and ferocity. A wise man once said that, “comedy is not pretty. x9.. more

Jan 4, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

This time on the Sexpress Podcast- Advice on how to maintain a long distance relationship, and whether to drop a martial arts night class.  Plus, figure out why Liz says "I'm gonna give the worst advice ever."  Want to have one of your relation.. more

Aug 5, 2015 4:03 PM , Sexpress

Jul 23, 2015 10:18 PM Comedy

This time on the Sexpress podcast: Dating a girl who still hangs out with her exes, and the red flags of an unstable potential mother in-law.Also: A very good Ray Romano impression. Do you have a question for Tyler and Liz? Submit it in the c.. more

Jul 10, 2015 7:06 PM , Sexpress

In every city that claims to have a theater scene, you need two major kinds of theaters. You need big budget theaters, likeThe Milwaukee Rep with their multi-million dollar budgets complete with massivebeautiful sets, costumes, lights, etc. (you.. more

May 27, 2015 10:25 PM Comedy

The latest installment of MKE Follies, a series produced by Dance Revolution MKE, proved a joyful success. The evening’s variety was stimulating, and each new act created a shift in the atmosphere of the room. more

May 26, 2015 9:28 PM Theater

Dance Revolution Milwaukee’s bi-monthly mini performing arts festival, MKE Follies, is back from an intermission during which the show’s cool venue, The Box, moved to street level at 311 E. Wisconsin Ave. more

May 12, 2015 7:57 PM Dance

Tea Krulos looks in on Matt Kemple’s Milwaukee Comedy as well as our city’s burgeoning open mic nights. more

Apr 7, 2015 7:49 PM A&E Feature

In the third installment of the Sexpress: He Said / She Said Podcast, Liz and Tyler tackle a listener's question about tricky parenting boundaries.Also, in a new segment, they welcome special guest Allison Dunne who shares a doozy of a bad date.. more

Mar 24, 2015 6:10 PM , Sexpress

Dining Out

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Celebrity cellist Yo-Yo Ma returns to the Pabst Theater tonight with his Silk Road Ensemble, a project that draws on Ma’s own background as a Chinese-American and fuses the sounds oof Eastern and Western classical music together. more

Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more

Aug 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

With their old-fashioned aesthetic, based on a quick glance at their MySpace page or a press photo, it’s perilously easy to misread Milwaukee’s doom-and-gloom purveyors The Scarring Party as traditional early folk revivalists, a mistake tha... more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

Rock climbing, a BMX stunt team, belly dancers, camel rides, wine and cheese tastings, food and shopping are among the attractions at today’s Brady Street Festival. Of course, there’s also music—three stages of it, featuring acts like more

Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In preparing its comeback album, Something for Everybody, Devo took the unusual step of inviting fans to pick the 12 songs from a pool of 16 that would make the album.“We did it on purpose as an experiment,” Gerald Casale explains in a rece... more

Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

This time on the Sexpress Podcast, Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about asking out an older woman at work. If you'd like to hear your question answered on a subsequent episode, leave it in the comments below, or send it to sexpres.. more

Jan 19, 2016 8:43 PM , Sexpress

This time on the Sexpress Podcast, Tyler and Liz answer a conscientious 22 year old's question about how to make his girlfriend as happy as possible.To hear your question answered on a subsequent show, send it to sexpress@shepex.com, or write.. more

Dec 14, 2015 10:50 PM , Sexpress

This time on the Sexpress Podcast- Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about how he should proceed with a friendship that he wants to become something more.  Can't get enough Sexpress?  Listen to past episodes here.Want to have your qu.. more

Oct 12, 2015 2:43 PM , Sexpress

This week in the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about how to get back in the saddle after a traumatic experience. To hear your questions answered on a subsequent episode, send them to Sexpress@Shepex.com. more

Sep 16, 2015 3:57 PM , Sexpress

This time on the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about their girlfriend's "number," and whether or not he has the right to be upset.  Want to see your question answered on a subsequent episode? Create a free account and ask .. more

Aug 26, 2015 8:09 PM , Sexpress

This time on the Sexpress Podcast: Is it a huge red flag for your significant other to take someone other than you as a date to a friend's wedding?      Want more Sexpress Podcast? Check out the archive here.Would you like to hear your question.. more

Aug 19, 2015 4:06 PM , Sexpress

Aug 5, 2015 4:03 PM , Sexpress

This week on the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about differences in taste, and how to manage a struggling marriage.To hear your question answered on a future episode, send it to sexpress@shepex.com, or in the comment sect.. more

Jul 22, 2015 4:24 PM , Sexpress

Jul 10, 2015 7:06 PM , Sexpress

This time on the Sexpress- He Said She Said Podcast: Liz and Tyler talk secret porn blogs, commitmentphobes, and what to do when "just keeping it casual" takes a turn towards relationship town. Do you want to hear your relationship question .. more

Jun 26, 2015 7:56 PM , Sexpress

Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about how to make his wedding night special, and one of the worst bad date stories you've ever heard from local comedian Greg Bach.Want to hear your question answered on a future episode? Send it to .. more

Apr 14, 2015 2:39 PM , Sexpress

Mar 24, 2015 6:10 PM , Sexpress

In the second installment of Sexpress: He Said/She Said, Tyler and Liz field a question from a listener about a potential suitor who is all texts and no action, and coin the term "spampire."Got any dating conundrums? Does your boyfriend have m.. more

Mar 12, 2015 3:45 PM , Sexpress

Sexpress is back!Sexpress: He Said/She Said is a relationship advice podcast produced by local comedians Liz Ziner and Tyler Menz. Every week, they will be answering reader-submitted relationship questions, while cracking wise and cracking up... more

Feb 27, 2015 8:19 PM , Sexpress

