Liz Ziner
Hellcat Amazons Comedy at Frank’s Power Plant
Hellcat Amazons. It’s the name of a collection of old pulp novel covers that was published a few years back. It’s also the name of an evening of comedy that suggests beauty and ferocity. A wise man once said that, “comedy is not pretty. x9.. more
Jan 4, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sexpress Podcast: Long Distance Judo
This time on the Sexpress Podcast- Advice on how to maintain a long distance relationship, and whether to drop a martial arts night class. Plus, figure out why Liz says "I'm gonna give the worst advice ever." Want to have one of your relation.. more
Aug 5, 2015 4:03 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Milwaukee Comedy Festival Announces Extra Laughs!
Jul 23, 2015 10:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Sexpress Podcast: Exes and In-Laws
This time on the Sexpress podcast: Dating a girl who still hangs out with her exes, and the red flags of an unstable potential mother in-law.Also: A very good Ray Romano impression. Do you have a question for Tyler and Liz? Submit it in the c.. more
Jul 10, 2015 7:06 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Comedy @ MKE Follies
In every city that claims to have a theater scene, you need two major kinds of theaters. You need big budget theaters, likeThe Milwaukee Rep with their multi-million dollar budgets complete with massivebeautiful sets, costumes, lights, etc. (you.. more
May 27, 2015 10:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Delightful Variety with MKE Follies
The latest installment of MKE Follies, a series produced by Dance Revolution MKE, proved a joyful success. The evening’s variety was stimulating, and each new act created a shift in the atmosphere of the room. more
May 26, 2015 9:28 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Dance Happening: ‘MKE Follies’
Dance Revolution Milwaukee’s bi-monthly mini performing arts festival, MKE Follies, is back from an intermission during which the show’s cool venue, The Box, moved to street level at 311 E. Wisconsin Ave. more
May 12, 2015 7:57 PM John Schneider Dance
Ha ha ha! Milwaukee’s Underground Comedy Gets Last Laugh With Do-it-Yourself Approach
Tea Krulos looks in on Matt Kemple’s Milwaukee Comedy as well as our city’s burgeoning open mic nights. more
Apr 7, 2015 7:49 PM Tea Krulos A&E Feature
Sexpress Podcast:The Cookie Monster
In the third installment of the Sexpress: He Said / She Said Podcast, Liz and Tyler tackle a listener's question about tricky parenting boundaries.Also, in a new segment, they welcome special guest Allison Dunne who shares a doozy of a bad date.. more
Mar 24, 2015 6:10 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Coquette Café Remains in Good Hands
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble
Celebrity cellist Yo-Yo Ma returns to the Pabst Theater tonight with his Silk Road Ensemble, a project that draws on Ma’s own background as a Chinese-American and fuses the sounds oof Eastern and Western classical music together. more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more
Aug 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Scarring Party’s Macabre Nods to Yesteryear
With their old-fashioned aesthetic, based on a quick glance at their MySpace page or a press photo, it’s perilously easy to misread Milwaukee’s doom-and-gloom purveyors The Scarring Party as traditional early folk revivalists, a mistake tha... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Brady Street Festival
Rock climbing, a BMX stunt team, belly dancers, camel rides, wine and cheese tastings, food and shopping are among the attractions at today’s Brady Street Festival. Of course, there’s also music—three stages of it, featuring acts like more
Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
‘Devo Is Like the House Band on the Titanic’
In preparing its comeback album, Something for Everybody, Devo took the unusual step of inviting fans to pick the 12 songs from a pool of 16 that would make the album.“We did it on purpose as an experiment,” Gerald Casale explains in a rece... more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Sexpress Podcast: The Phanton of the Stockroom
This time on the Sexpress Podcast, Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about asking out an older woman at work. If you'd like to hear your question answered on a subsequent episode, leave it in the comments below, or send it to sexpres.. more
Jan 19, 2016 8:43 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Bring Home the Beef
This time on the Sexpress Podcast, Tyler and Liz answer a conscientious 22 year old's question about how to make his girlfriend as happy as possible.To hear your question answered on a subsequent show, send it to sexpress@shepex.com, or write.. more
Dec 14, 2015 10:50 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Hatch
This time on the Sexpress Podcast- Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about how he should proceed with a friendship that he wants to become something more. Can't get enough Sexpress? Listen to past episodes here.Want to have your qu.. more
Oct 12, 2015 2:43 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Back In the Saddle
This week in the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about how to get back in the saddle after a traumatic experience. To hear your questions answered on a subsequent episode, send them to Sexpress@Shepex.com. more
Sep 16, 2015 3:57 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: What's your Number?
This time on the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about their girlfriend's "number," and whether or not he has the right to be upset. Want to see your question answered on a subsequent episode? Create a free account and ask .. more
Aug 26, 2015 8:09 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Wedding Woes
This time on the Sexpress Podcast: Is it a huge red flag for your significant other to take someone other than you as a date to a friend's wedding? Want more Sexpress Podcast? Check out the archive here.Would you like to hear your question.. more
Aug 19, 2015 4:06 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Movie Madness and Hubby Trouble
This week on the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about differences in taste, and how to manage a struggling marriage.To hear your question answered on a future episode, send it to sexpress@shepex.com, or in the comment sect.. more
Jul 22, 2015 4:24 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Blog Probs
This time on the Sexpress- He Said She Said Podcast: Liz and Tyler talk secret porn blogs, commitmentphobes, and what to do when "just keeping it casual" takes a turn towards relationship town. Do you want to hear your relationship question .. more
Jun 26, 2015 7:56 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Ryan
Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about how to make his wedding night special, and one of the worst bad date stories you've ever heard from local comedian Greg Bach.Want to hear your question answered on a future episode? Send it to .. more
Apr 14, 2015 2:39 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast:The Spampire
In the second installment of Sexpress: He Said/She Said, Tyler and Liz field a question from a listener about a potential suitor who is all texts and no action, and coin the term "spampire."Got any dating conundrums? Does your boyfriend have m.. more
Mar 12, 2015 3:45 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Birthday Gift?
Sexpress is back!Sexpress: He Said/She Said is a relationship advice podcast produced by local comedians Liz Ziner and Tyler Menz. Every week, they will be answering reader-submitted relationship questions, while cracking wise and cracking up... more
Feb 27, 2015 8:19 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress