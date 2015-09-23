The Lizard King
Jim Morrison, Reconsidered
KACM’s The Lizard King charts the grim final months of The Doors’ unknowable singer. more
Sep 23, 2015 12:58 AM Evan Rytlewski Theater
Jim Morrison’s Last Days This Coming September
Pop music icon Jim Morrison had passed away in Paris in 1971. Found among his belongings were a set of recordings of poetry, spoken words and music made by Morrison largely in Los Angeles in 1969. Inspired by these “lost tapes,” playwright Jay .. more
May 7, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Indie Jim Morrison Play Looking For Funding
Indie outfit KACM Theatrical is lookingto stage the midwest premiere of Jay Jeff Jones’ The Lizard King.The biographical play about pop icon Jim Morrison is set in the final year ofhis life. The local production currently looking for funding on.. more
Nov 22, 2014 9:20 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee’s Early Architecture (Arcadia), by Megan E. Daniels
Arcadia Publishing’s ongoing series of heavily illustrated booklets on local history continues with Milwaukee’s Early Architecture. With a firm grip on the city’s origins and growth, UWM art history major Megan Daniels succinctly chronic more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Robin Hood
Outlaws who spare the innocent in the pursuit of profit are mythologized as heroes, and outlaws from times when the law is bad are honored even more. The archetypal outlaw in the English-speaking world, Robin Hood, might never have existed,... more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews