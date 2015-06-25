Lmntylst
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Rusty Ps, Wave Chapelle, Renz Young and Cultured SECT
One of Milwaukee's longest-served hip-hop groups, the Rusty P's have a new album out, LMNOP's . It's a collaboration with LMNTylst, a producer who shares the group's taste in off-kilter funk and has some shared history with them. He'd previously r.. more
Jun 25, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Pezzettino and LMNtylst's New Album, LubDub
Songwriter and accordionist Margaret Stutt, aka Pezzettino, may have moved to Brooklyn earlier this year, but she's kept her promise to maintain her Milwaukee ties. Next month she'll return home again for the release of her latest album LubDub, wh.. more
Aug 12, 2010 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
‘Hula Hoop Sha-Boop’: Milwaukee Rep’s ’50s Nostalgia
There appears to be a cultural need to view the past in a simpler, more innocent light. In the 1970s, a decade troubled by Vietnam and Watergate, a sanitized version of the ’50s became immensely popular, as evidenced by the rise of films an... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Julie B Well’s Well-Composed Rock
Julie B accepts the label of progressive rock for her new band, The Julie B Well-but not w The Julie B Well performs March 6 at the Miramar Theatre with Chapman Party of Five, Guzzl ,Local Music more
Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music 1 Comments