Loaded Slate

Milwaukee's annual DowntownDining Week begins Thursday, June 2nd. Over forty restaurantsare participating this year, so your food choices range from steak to sushi.Each restaurant created a prix fixe menu—that's where you choose courses from.. more

May 20, 2016 2:30 PM Brew City Booze

An update from the true believers at the Save Our Bucks campaign, which is encouraging the beleaguered Milwaukee basketball team to call the season for what it is in hopes of securing a choice draft pick. The group's billboard went up on I-43 toda.. more

Dec 19, 2013 9:00 PM Around MKE

Just a kid during the Cold War, Gal Beckerman opens his lengthy, lucid account with memories of his unseen bar mitzvah “twin”—a boy whose family was refused permission to immigrate from the Soviet Union. When They Come for Us We’ll more

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Books

He was largely relegated to the background of the debate over the future of the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), but state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers made headlines last week by announcing he’d withhold an estimated $175... more

Feb 11, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso

