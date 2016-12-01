RSS

Lobby Hero

Dec 1, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Kenneth Lonergan’s tale of human convolutions of honesty and duty resonate through Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Lobby Hero. more

Nov 29, 2016 4:49 PM Theater

Nov 17, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Bright, simple colors reach out into the audience, an elevated walkway splits the front few rows to create a kind of thrust/proscenium hybrid, and simple iconography turns the intimate Off the Wall Theatre into an idealized musical-theater ... more

Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more

Dec 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

