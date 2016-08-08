RSS

Lobotomy: The Musical

This summer, local writer/director Chris Holoyda presents a refreshing, little punk rock musical. Lobotomy: The Musical! feels like Rocky Horror playing with The Ramones in some dark corner of history. The plot centers around Dr. Walter Fr.. more

Aug 8, 2016 1:27 PM Theater

Long before the pharmaceutical industry realized that it could make tremendous amounts of money on psychopharmacology, there had been other attempts to treat the organic end of mental illness. Perhaps the most dramatic was the transorbital lobotom.. more

Jul 10, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Hearing the music in this bare format enables us to trace the structure—the sonic bones. Clarinetist Jon Manasse and pianist Jon Nakamatsu perform a variety of compositions from places where early 20th century jazz meets classical music. So... more

Nov 19, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Every day we are influenced by the words around us. From what we read to what we hear, words shape the way we interact with our environment. For 30 years, Woodland Pattern Book Center has been promoting the practice of lifelong reading and ... more

Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

