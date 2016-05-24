Lobster
The Man Who Wants to be a ‘Lobster’
The Lobster is an interesting film—to a point. But its mordantly humorous first half is largely undermined by writer-director Yorgos Lanthimos’ urge to accumulate bizarre digressions and loss of focus in the second half. more
May 24, 2016 12:53 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Watch Maritime Toast the City in their "Milwaukee" Video
Milwaukee indie-rock veterans Maritime are putting the finishing touches on their upcoming album, a follow-up to 2011's Human Hearts, and today they released a video for a single that may or may not make that record's final cut. Fittingly timed to.. more
Apr 14, 2015 4:35 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Capital Grille's Elegant Three-Course Lunch
The Capital Grille (310 W. Wisconsin Ave.), with its dark, high-end interior, is the ideal place for a power lunch. Prices tend to reflect the elegant atmosphere. However, there is one relatively... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Fine Oysters, Lobster at St. Paul Fish Co.
The St. Paul Fish Co. (400 N. Water St., inside the Milwaukee Public Market) combines a retail operation with table service and an oyster bar named Karen Jean’s. The oysters are always fine and the selection changes frequently. The well-kno... more
Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Molly Cool’s Heats Up Downtown Dining
The name Molly Cool is unique to this location, as Premier tries to giveevery restaurant a distinct personality, but the setting remainssimilar to Kincaid’s. The woodwork, furnishings and layout ,Dining Out more
Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Thanks, Tarik
I'm one of those guys who coordinates his car trips to the radio schedule. I plan my Saturday errands, for instance, to WMSE's "Saturday Afternoon Boogie Bang," and try to time my evening drives to either FM 102.1's "Indie Soundcheck" or to WMSE s.. more
Feb 6, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Short Orders (Karen Jean's Oyster Bar and Grill)
Everybody likes a good deal. How about a Mainelobster dinner for $12.95? This is the Wednesday evening special atKaren Jean’s Oyster Bar and Grill, which is located in the MilwaukeePublic Market next to the St. Paul Fish Co. Seating iscasual—just... more
Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview