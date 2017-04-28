RSS

creamcitymusicmain.jpg.jpe

Cream City Music has taken on a few iterations beforebecoming what it is today. The business, initially WarpDrive Music, was an eBay-only operation based out of Joe Gallenberger’s bedroom, where the firstitem sold was a used Pearl Jam CD. Two ye.. more

Apr 28, 2017 4:19 PM Around MKE

smallbusinessweek.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s small business community is an ecosystem ofinterconnected business owners, employees and customers. There is an understoodvalue in supporting a local business owned and operated by someone who’s a partof the community.Until recent.. more

Apr 29, 2016 2:49 PM Around MKE

localfirstmke.jpg.jpe

Local First Milwaukee will be holding their Grow Local BizExpo on March 1 from 10:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m at Best Place at Historic PabstBrewery.Join over 100 business owners for a day of education, networking,and fun. Sponsored by Alliance T.. more

Feb 23, 2016 5:26 PM Around MKE

ccr-38.jpg.jpe

Cream City Restoration, a vintage focused furniture and homegoods shop, has been around in one way or another since 2014. The companystarted as an after-work hobby for owners Jason and Kelsey McGinnis, who beganselling their refinished f.. more

Feb 16, 2016 6:43 PM Around MKE 3 Comments

musicgateway.jpg.jpe

Much has been made of the first couplet on “Ecce Homo,” the lead track on New York-based Titus Andronicus’ latest album, Local Business. “Okay, I think, by now,” rambles vocalist/guitarist Patrick Stickles more

Nov 19, 2012 9:03 PM Music Feature

The work of comic playwright Rich Orloff has been featured at the Tenth Street Theatre quite frequently for a venue that has only been open for a short number of years—more than a dozen of his works were featured in two seasons alone. OK, s... more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

If you’ve ever had to provide someone with employment that includes job security, a competitive salary, health insurance and a retirement plan, you have to appreciate that Northwestern Mutual has been providing jobs—really good jobs, with p... more

Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage12529.jpe

Growing up in Ghana, Mohammed Alidu lived in a world of rhythm centered on the talking drums of the bizungs, the hereditary percussion masters. With Land of Fire, Alidu follows the path of many recent African musicians into Afro-pop, blendi... more

Oct 15, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage12509.jpe

Though they perform with the barn-storming energy of modern touring roots band, there’s nothing modern about The Felice Brothers’ songwriting, which harkens back to early 20th century Americana music. Over just a few short years, the group more

Oct 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

2009 came and went just as fast as years past. But just like those pastyears, Shepherd Express loves to celebrate it with Milwaukee. This isthe night to acknowledge all the places and events that make Milwaukeeso great! Shepherd Express Sta... more

Nov 9, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions

