Local Control
State Attacks Local Control—Again
It seems that local governments just can’t catch a break in the Republican-dominated Legislature, because once again local control is being attacked by state Republicans—namely, state Rep. Joe Sanfelippo (R-West Allis) and state Sen. Van Wa... more
Dec 29, 2015 9:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
Walker's Tax-Cut Plan Will Make Pothole Problem Worse
Suddenly, in Milwaukee and across much of the country, one totally mundane, down-to-earth, common-as-dirt topic seems to be crowding out all those contrived controversies politicians more
Mar 5, 2014 5:07 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
New Milwaukee Common Council President Michael Murphy Shares His Agenda
In a surprise move at the end of January, Willie Hines announced that he was stepping down as president of the Milwaukee Common Council to work for the Housing Authority—immediately more
Mar 5, 2014 1:32 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Wisconsin Counties Ask to Implement Health Care Reform Directly
Unwilling to accept Gov. Scott Walker’s refusal to fully expand Medicaid programs at the state level with federal dollars, representatives of 20 Wisconsin counties more
Aug 7, 2013 1:58 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Bye-Bye Local Control
True Republicans believe that local control is best because the closer the decision-makers are to their constituents, the better. more
Jul 2, 2013 10:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Republicans Stick It to Renters
While landlords shouldn’t have to put up with chronically irresponsible tenants and should have the right to petition for eviction, there should be a level of mutual respect between landlords and their customers, the renters more
May 15, 2013 12:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Greendale Against Bullying Volunteers and Peer Ambassadors
The nonprofit Greendale Against Bullying (GABnow) is striving to end bullying in Greendale and the surrounding communities. Linda Lee, president of GABnow, encourages everyone—children, parents, teachers, administrators more
May 15, 2013 12:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Sen. Nikiya Harris: ‘It’s Time for New Voices’
The first few months in office are never easy for a young, energetic, idealistic state legislator who’s a member of the minority party and shut out of the majority party’s decision-making process. But despite a “reality check” or more
May 14, 2013 6:16 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Where’s the Local Control Caucus?
I always thought that Republicans had a fetish aboutlocal control, claiming that local leaders, being closest to theirconstituents, were the best ones to make decisions for their communities. But I guess they’ve become state-control fetishists.. more
May 9, 2013 5:30 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Out-State Legislators Will Determine the Future of Milwaukee County at Committee Hearing on April 10 in Madison
Republican lawmakers have not scheduled a public hearing in Milwaukee County on the controversial bill to grant the Milwaukee County executive sweeping powers over local more
Apr 3, 2013 4:02 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
