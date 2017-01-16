Local Coverage
Local Coverage @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Ten Milwaukee acts were stretched beyond their comfort zones—sometimes well beyond—for the third installment of Milwaukee Record’s Local Coverage. more
Jan 16, 2017 10:24 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 12-18, 2017
Highlights of this week’s concert calendar include a young rap star, an old country star, Local Coverage and Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard. more
Jan 10, 2017 2:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Local Coverage's 2017 Lineup Features Some Typically Surprising Pairings
Oct 28, 2016 4:16 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Local Coverage @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Milwaukee Record's second Local Coverage concert often felt like a friendly competition to see which act could stretch themselves the furthest. more
Jan 18, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 14-20
Two big touring comedians, a celebrity chef and a soul legend highlight a busy week of shows in Milwaukee. more
Jan 12, 2016 3:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Turner Hall Will Host Milwaukee Record's Next Local Coverage Show in January
Oct 15, 2015 3:10 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Download January's Local Coverage Concert
Nothing puts a song in perspective like hearing somebody else cover it. It’s hard to overstate how much that simple act of reinterpretation turns a song into something bigger than itself, but that’s something that too many artists in Milwaukee’s i.. more
Feb 16, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Local Comedy and Local Coverage
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're joined by the other founding half of the Milwaukee Record , Tyler Maas. He's a big proponent of the local comedy .. more
Jan 15, 2015 4:25 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan 15-21
Shirley Manson lends her voice to a great cause, Klassik and Black Belt Theatre play release shows and the Brewcity Bruisers kick off their season. more
Jan 13, 2015 9:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Eight Local Acts Will Cover Each Other at the Inaugural "Local Coverage" Concert
Oct 15, 2014 8:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Season of Promise Keeps Getting Fuzzier
With the Packers playing 2-10 Detroit, the Observers figured they'd be focusing on things like the Brewers' encouraging trade for a new starting pitcher, the basketball battle between Marquette and Wisconsin, and the Heisman Trophy win by a... more
Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Ghostland Observatory w/ Diamonds
The Austin-based electro-rock duo Ghostland Observatory enjoyed a watershed 2007. After gracing the stages of Austin City Limits and Voodoo Fest in New Orleans, they appeared on “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” that fall, and soon release more
Sep 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rent
Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lovanova
Is Lovanova like Booker T. & The M.G.'s for prog rockers? Or prog rock for those still hung over from the ’90s lounge revival? Milwaukee punk and noise alum Paul "Evil" Kneevers calls his latest band's style “lounge prog rock.&rdquo more
Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
International Pop Overthrow Festival
Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more
May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee