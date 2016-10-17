RSS

Halloween is one of those times of the year when even yourmost reclusive friends will be asking about your weekend plans. With noshortage of happenings in town, it can be hard to choose which party is yourbest bet.The third annual Food Fri.. more

Oct 17, 2016 2:45 PM Sponsored Content

Local First Milwaukee will be holding their Grow Local BizExpo on March 1 from 10:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m at Best Place at Historic PabstBrewery.Join over 100 business owners for a day of education, networking,and fun. Sponsored by Alliance T.. more

Feb 23, 2016 5:26 PM Around MKE

Boris and Doris attended a Local First Milwaukee Buy Local Gift Fair and other holiday events. more

Dec 9, 2014 10:52 PM Around MKE

Support local businesses by doing your holiday shopping at Local First Milwaukee’s “Buy Local Gift Fair” on Saturday, Nov. 30 between 9 a.m.-3 p.m.The event, held for the first timeat the Mitchell Park Conservatory (The Domes; 524 S. Layton .. more

Nov 28, 2014 10:15 PM Around MKE

American free enterprise capitalism was founded on the model of local small businesses and their owners being a vital and integral part of the community. American business has grown and changed dramatically in the past 200 years and today w... more

Nov 4, 2014 7:00 PM News Features 1 Comments

Dweezil Zappa has been playing guitar for much of his life, but of his many, scattered musical projects, he’s found the most success fronting Zappa Plays Zappa, a rotating tribute band paying homage to his legendary father, Frank more

Dec 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Growing up in Ghana, Mohammed Alidu lived in a world of rhythm centered on the talking drums of the bizungs, the hereditary percussion masters. With Land of Fire, Alidu follows the path of many recent African musicians into Afro-pop, blendi... more

Oct 15, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

On their 2005 debut album, So Much Drama , released before most of the band had hit drinking age, Red Knife Lottery shouted out songs about murder and betrayal, sounding like a far younger, far thrashier version of The Pretenders. more

May 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

