Local First Milwaukee
‘Food Fright’ Halloween Party Comes to Lakefront Brewery
Halloween is one of those times of the year when even yourmost reclusive friends will be asking about your weekend plans. With noshortage of happenings in town, it can be hard to choose which party is yourbest bet.The third annual Food Fri.. more
Oct 17, 2016 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Grow Local Business Expo Comes to Historic Pabst Brewery
Local First Milwaukee will be holding their Grow Local BizExpo on March 1 from 10:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m at Best Place at Historic PabstBrewery.Join over 100 business owners for a day of education, networking,and fun. Sponsored by Alliance T.. more
Feb 23, 2016 5:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended a Local First Milwaukee Buy Local Gift Fair and other holiday events. more
Dec 9, 2014 10:52 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Local First Milwaukee's 'Buy Local Gift Fair'
Support local businesses by doing your holiday shopping at Local First Milwaukee’s “Buy Local Gift Fair” on Saturday, Nov. 30 between 9 a.m.-3 p.m.The event, held for the first timeat the Mitchell Park Conservatory (The Domes; 524 S. Layton .. more
Nov 28, 2014 10:15 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
InBiz Celebrates Community Spirit
American free enterprise capitalism was founded on the model of local small businesses and their owners being a vital and integral part of the community. American business has grown and changed dramatically in the past 200 years and today w... more
Nov 4, 2014 7:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Zappa Plays Zappa
Dweezil Zappa has been playing guitar for much of his life, but of his many, scattered musical projects, he’s found the most success fronting Zappa Plays Zappa, a rotating tribute band paying homage to his legendary father, Frank more
Dec 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mohammed Alidu
Growing up in Ghana, Mohammed Alidu lived in a world of rhythm centered on the talking drums of the bizungs, the hereditary percussion masters. With Land of Fire, Alidu follows the path of many recent African musicians into Afro-pop, blendi... more
Oct 15, 2010 12:00 AM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Red Knife Lottery w/ Death Dream and Centipedes
On their 2005 debut album, So Much Drama , released before most of the band had hit drinking age, Red Knife Lottery shouted out songs about murder and betrayal, sounding like a far younger, far thrashier version of The Pretenders. more
May 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee