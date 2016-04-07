Local Food
Farmers Market to Launch in Enderis Park
A new farmers market is set to launch Sunday, June 19 atEnderis Park. The market will feature fresh fruits and vegetables alongwith locally made foods and beverages. It will be open Sundays from 10 a.m. to2 p.m. through Sept. 25.“The.. more
Apr 7, 2016 5:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Refreshingly Simple, Delightfully Slow
Restaurants that use local sources for fruits, vegetables and meat are now gaining momentum in this area. The latest establishment to follow this trend is a place in Walker's Point named C. 1880, which chef Thomas Hauck opened... more
Jul 12, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Great Ways to Access Fresh, Local Produce
May 23, 2011 8:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Cabaret
The Milwaukee Rep opens its first season under new artistic director Mark Clements with a production of the 1966 hit Broadway musical drama Cabaret . With a substantial cast and choreography by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink more
Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Future of Health Care
It’s now or never. President BarackObama has argued that the country cannot wait any longer for the healthcare system to be reformed: Congress must act this summer and implementits plan in the c,News Features more
Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Chicago Afrobeat Project
The Miramar Theatre, 9 p.m. All Afrobeat bands owe some debt to genre pioneer Fela Kuti, b Shepherd Express ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 2, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee 3 Comments