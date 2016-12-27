RSS

Local H

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on Indiana Jones while the Rave’s Stellar Spark New Year’s Eve party kicks off a day early. more

Dec 27, 2016 2:06 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Christopher Porterfield looks to a classic songwriter, Patton Oswalt comes to town and the Brewers look to hype up their fans. more

Jan 26, 2016 3:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Apr 30, 2015 11:00 AM On Music

This week Jim Gaffigan and Local H return to town, and the Bucks give away a poorly timed bobblehead. more

Dec 23, 2014 11:17 PM This Week in Milwaukee

A slew of alternative and hard-rock heavyhitters team up for Rock the Ranch, a two-stage music festival in Twin Lakes, Wis. This year's absolutely loaded bill includes Five Finger Death Punch... more

Aug 13, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  I was really disappointed when I found out that the Off-Broadway Theatre was shutting down. Those at Next Act seemed to be keeping a pretty level head about it-knowing full well that they really needed to grow beyond the theatre anyway . . . .. more

Jan 5, 2011 4:11 AM Theater

It’s been more than 40 years since Hair debuted Off Broadway, but the musical remains popular due to a steady stream of productions over the years. Last year’s Broadway revival further increased the demand for this enduring musical about th... more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Aug 27, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Little-changed since the ’90s, Local H’s music still crashes and thrashes in deference to the glory days of grunge-rock, but a steady stream of respectable new material and a road-tested two-man show has prevented the band from becoming a n... more

Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The show I’m going to tonightSpiral Thetre’s production of Torch Song Trilogy is about 2.5 hours from open to close. That seems kind of like a long timenearly an eighth of a day. That sounds like a lot until you consider that most films are only a.. more

Feb 6, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

Thursday, Oct. 23 The Roots w/ Gym Class Heroes and Estelle @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Afteryears of being a non-threatening gateway group for green hip-hoplisteners who were c,None more

Oct 23, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

The SummerSoulstice Festival @ North Avenue 12 AngryMonths ,Concert Reviews more

Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Jun 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 19, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

