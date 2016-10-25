Local/Live
WMSE Hosts a Live Club Garibaldi "Local/Live" Broadcast with B~Free
This fall Milwaukee singer B~Free dropped one of the best Milwaukee R&B albums in recent memory, Ode 2 A Luv Affair , a highly personable set of neo-soul pitched somewhere between Jill Scott and J Dilla. For those who missed her release show at Co.. more
Oct 25, 2016 5:25 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: March 17-23
Marvel characters fight each other on stage, “Making a Murderer” lawyers discuss justice and The Who make a rare Milwaukee stop. more
Mar 15, 2016 4:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
WMSE Hosts a Free "Local/Live" Concert with Mortgage Freeman
Milwaukee rockers Mortgage Freeman released one of the city's most entertaining albums of 2015 in their dizzying, spaced-out sophomore LP Streetcrusher. As wild as those songs were on record, though, they were meant to be heard live, where their s.. more
Jan 8, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Midnight Reruns' Relentlessly Hooky Self-Titled Debut Album
Formed by former Trapper Schoepp and the Shades guitarist Graham Hunt, Milwaukee's Midnight Reruns play a relentlessly agreeable kind of rock 'n' roll heavily indebted to early Replacements—which is to say, they sound a whole lot like a whole lot .. more
Nov 12, 2013 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Old Earth's "Low Place" Gets a Vinyl Release
One of this year's most singular local records, Old Earth's ghost-folk novella A Low Place at the Old Place , gets a physical release this week. Old Earth songwriter Todd Umhoefer celebrates the album's vinyl release tonight with a 9 p.m. show ton.. more
Nov 7, 2012 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lee Sandlin Captures the ‘Wicked River’
“It was as though they were all walking around in a perpetual state of rage.” No, we are not talking about 21st-century Tea Party activists here, but everyday society in the lower Mississippi River Valley in the early 19th century, as marve... more
Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
Speedfreaks w/ Powers
It took them over 20 years, but in 2009, the Milwaukee hardcore band Speedfreaks finally released a full-length album on CD and vinyl: Survive , a vital punk record they cut with Call Me Lightning’s Shane Hochstetler at Howl Street more
Jun 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Life and Times @ The Cactus Club
The Kansas City-based three piece came to The Cactus ClubSaturday night to play, as su Tragic Boogie ,Concert Reviews more
Feb 1, 2010 12:00 AM Tyler Maas Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Milwaukee's Best Local TV Personality
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Best of Milwaukee 2009