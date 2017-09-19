RSS

On Milwaukee trio Lifetime Achievement Award’s crisp, punchy new album, Today Hard, Tomorrow Hard, the band extols the virtues of staying at home. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:51 PM Local Music

Off The Beaten Path’s new Bay View location allows room for the record shop to stock an even wider variety of LPs, CDs, cassettes, audio equipment and music memorabilia. more

Sep 12, 2017 3:42 PM Local Music

Along with organist Toby Lee Marshall and his son Dylan Koch, guitarist Greg Koch keeps things joyful and groove-oriented in his new trio. more

Sep 5, 2017 3:04 PM Local Music

The organizers of the Attic Jams concert series have stayed true to their three priorities: local artists, local venues and local charities. Attic Jams’ next concert is at Good City Brewing on Sunday, Sept. 3—a benefit concert for Milwaukee... more

Aug 29, 2017 2:55 PM Local Music

Tarik Moody says Washington Park’s epic upcoming tribute to black music could be one of the building blocks for something even bigger. more

Aug 22, 2017 3:51 PM Local Music

The Milwaukee band Ravi/Lola draws inspiration from some of the more obscure psychedelic sounds of the 1960s on their elaborate latest album, Shape Up Shoulders. more

Aug 15, 2017 3:13 PM Local Music

Photo credit: Josh Evert

Inspired by Madison’s Smart Studios, three Milwaukee musicians started their own studio, with an emphasis on affordability. more

Aug 8, 2017 3:15 PM Local Music

The Milwaukee-based Zach Pietrini Band has partnered with local distillery Twisted Path for their Songs & Spirits Living Room Tour, which kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 5. more

Aug 1, 2017 1:34 PM Local Music

Soul Low’s Cheer Up contains some of their brightest, bounciest tunes yet, but the songs retain their usual edge. more

Jul 25, 2017 3:27 PM Local Music 1 Comments

Milwaukee’s Kate Moths began with the ambition to be a punk band, but it has grown into something a lot less conventional and harder to pigeonhole. more

Jul 18, 2017 2:59 PM Local Music

Milwaukee’s Xposed 4Heads urge resistance to mindless rhetoric and social pressure on their new album, Urgency Squad. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:38 PM Local Music

Recorded in a rush before two band members’ departures, Blonder’s scrappy final album, Blender, is a snapshot of youth. more

Jul 3, 2017 2:41 PM Local Music

Photo credit: Shepherd Express Staff

Largely off the radar, Summerfest’s smallest stage spotlights unsigned talent. more

Jun 27, 2017 2:31 PM Local Music

Older music fans today are quick to argue that rock ’n’ roll is dead and that millennials killed it. Even though rock may not dominate the radio airwaves like it did many moons ago, young artis,Local Music more

Jun 20, 2017 1:30 PM Local Music

Milwaukee’s first Make Music Day, taking place on Wednesday, June 21, features a litany of live performances at some unexpected venues. more

Jun 13, 2017 3:06 PM Local Music

“I don’t feel offended when people call us a pop-punk band," says Sin Bad’s Ben Woyak, “but I certainly don’t think of us that way." more

Jun 6, 2017 3:05 PM Local Music

The sax-addled Milwaukee avant-garde trio, Evacuate The Earth, dial up the intensity on their new, self-titled album. The group hosts a listening party for their record on Saturday, June 3, at Puddler’s Hall. more

May 30, 2017 3:20 PM Local Music

More than two dozen bands from Milwaukee and beyond contributed to the fiery anti-Trump compilation, Unpresidented. more

May 23, 2017 2:51 PM Local Music

Their influences may be familiar, but the Mike Benign Compulsion pack their latest album with surprises. more

May 16, 2017 3:44 PM Local Music

Milwaukee jazz workhorse Jay Anderson will play dozens of gigs this month, including three on Saturday alone. more

May 9, 2017 2:49 PM Local Music

