Local Music
Lifetime Achievement Award Funnel Social Anxieties into Punchy Pop Tunes
On Milwaukee trio Lifetime Achievement Award’s crisp, punchy new album, Today Hard, Tomorrow Hard, the band extols the virtues of staying at home. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Off The Beaten Path Finds New Home in Bay View
Off The Beaten Path’s new Bay View location allows room for the record shop to stock an even wider variety of LPs, CDs, cassettes, audio equipment and music memorabilia. more
Sep 12, 2017 3:42 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
The Funky Organ Sounds of the Koch Marshall Trio
Along with organist Toby Lee Marshall and his son Dylan Koch, guitarist Greg Koch keeps things joyful and groove-oriented in his new trio. more
Sep 5, 2017 3:04 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Milwaukee's Attic Jams Music Series Throws Concerts for Charities
The organizers of the Attic Jams concert series have stayed true to their three priorities: local artists, local venues and local charities. Attic Jams’ next concert is at Good City Brewing on Sunday, Sept. 3—a benefit concert for Milwaukee... more
Aug 29, 2017 2:55 PM Shaye Graves Local Music
The Diaspora Arkestra Presents a Wide-Spanning Tribute to Black American Music
Tarik Moody says Washington Park’s epic upcoming tribute to black music could be one of the building blocks for something even bigger. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Ravi/Lola Build a Fantasy World on 'Shape Up Shoulders'
The Milwaukee band Ravi/Lola draws inspiration from some of the more obscure psychedelic sounds of the 1960s on their elaborate latest album, Shape Up Shoulders. more
Aug 15, 2017 3:13 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Silver City Studios Lets Milwaukee Bands Record on the Cheap
Inspired by Madison’s Smart Studios, three Milwaukee musicians started their own studio, with an emphasis on affordability. more
Aug 8, 2017 3:15 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
The Zach Pietrini Band Launch a Tour of Living Rooms
The Milwaukee-based Zach Pietrini Band has partnered with local distillery Twisted Path for their Songs & Spirits Living Room Tour, which kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 5. more
Aug 1, 2017 1:34 PM Shaye Graves Local Music
Soul Low Give Bitterness a Bright Spin on 'Cheer Up'
Soul Low’s Cheer Up contains some of their brightest, bounciest tunes yet, but the songs retain their usual edge. more
Jul 25, 2017 3:27 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
Kate Moths Embrace the Strange on 'Reverse Earth After Birth'
Milwaukee’s Kate Moths began with the ambition to be a punk band, but it has grown into something a lot less conventional and harder to pigeonhole. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:59 PM Daniel Agacki Local Music
The 'Urgency' of Xposed 4Heads
Milwaukee’s Xposed 4Heads urge resistance to mindless rhetoric and social pressure on their new album, Urgency Squad. more
Jul 11, 2017 1:38 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Blonder Race Against the Clock on 'Blender'
Recorded in a rush before two band members’ departures, Blonder’s scrappy final album, Blender, is a snapshot of youth. more
Jul 3, 2017 2:41 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Summerfest's Unlisted Renegade Stage Spotlights Unsigned Talent
Largely off the radar, Summerfest’s smallest stage spotlights unsigned talent. more
Jun 27, 2017 2:31 PM Shaye Graves Local Music
Emma Fish Brings Post-Teenage Angst Back Home
Older music fans today are quick to argue that rock ’n’ roll is dead and that millennials killed it. Even though rock may not dominate the radio airwaves like it did many moons ago, young artis,Local Music more
Jun 20, 2017 1:30 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
Milwaukee Prepares for its First Make Music Day
Milwaukee’s first Make Music Day, taking place on Wednesday, June 21, features a litany of live performances at some unexpected venues. more
Jun 13, 2017 3:06 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
Sin Bad Bring Melodic Punk into Adulthood
“I don’t feel offended when people call us a pop-punk band," says Sin Bad’s Ben Woyak, “but I certainly don’t think of us that way." more
Jun 6, 2017 3:05 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Evacuate The Earth Look to the Apocalypse
The sax-addled Milwaukee avant-garde trio, Evacuate The Earth, dial up the intensity on their new, self-titled album. The group hosts a listening party for their record on Saturday, June 3, at Puddler’s Hall. more
May 30, 2017 3:20 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Midwest Musicians Resist Trump with the 'Unpresidented' Protest Compilation
More than two dozen bands from Milwaukee and beyond contributed to the fiery anti-Trump compilation, Unpresidented. more
May 23, 2017 2:51 PM Shaye Graves Local Music
Mike Benign Focuses on Melody for His Latest Album, 'Kid'
Their influences may be familiar, but the Mike Benign Compulsion pack their latest album with surprises. more
May 16, 2017 3:44 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Jay Anderson Brings Jazz into the Mixtape Age
Milwaukee jazz workhorse Jay Anderson will play dozens of gigs this month, including three on Saturday alone. more
May 9, 2017 2:49 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music