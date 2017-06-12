Locust Street Festival
A First-Timer's Impressions of the Locust Street Festival
Despite the sweltering heat, thousands packed Locust Street for Riverwest's crowded yet intimate music and arts festival. more
Jun 12, 2017 9:39 AM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
A Look Back at the Locust Street Festivals of Yesteryear
A scroll through the Locust Street Festival’s 1991 program illustrates just how much, and how little, the festival has changed over the years. more
Jun 6, 2017 3:10 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: June 11-17
Summer festival season is in full swing as Milwaukee celebrates all things Polish, queer and garlicky. more
Jun 9, 2015 9:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's 2015 Summer Festival and Street Party Guide
Start marking your calendars: Milwaukee’s summerfestival season is nearly upon us and it goes by fast. During the peak of summer,the city offers more outdoor events than even the most ardent festival-goer cankeep up with, so be sure to take not.. more
May 12, 2015 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
HOLY SHESHAT!
Do you have a "style philosophy" and how does that inform your wardrobe choices?My style philosophy is simple: be the most accurate representation of yourself you can be. I dress in the moment. I dress for the day, and I don't plan ahead. Sometim.. more
Feb 6, 2015 6:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Riverwest in 2014
A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. —Laozi Life is a journey, not a destination. —Ralph Waldo Emerson more
Jul 28, 2014 2:31 AM Vince Bushell A&E Feature 2 Comments
Theatre on Main Brings Evita to Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc’sTheatre on Main is opening its production of the Andrew LloydWebber/Tim Rice favorite Evita this weekend. The musical thatbrought the world Don’t Cry For Me Argentina has been around since itdebuted as a concept album in 1976. The .. more
Jul 10, 2014 5:10 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Here's Who's Playing This Year's Locust Street Festival
Celebrating its 37th year this Sunday, the Locust Street Festival offers more music, arts, food and culture per square inch than any other annual Milwaukee festival, and this year's lineup is typically crowded. As usual, the event will kick off wi.. more
Jun 5, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Locust Street Festival
In a city chock-full of outdoor festivals, the first one typically signals the unofficial start to summer and the official confirmation to commence the partying. Due to the cancellation of RiverSplash's weekend-long ruckus a few... more
Jun 12, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Locust Street Festival
From its modest beginnings as a neighborhood festival with an understated bohemian streak, the annual Locust Street Festival, which this year marks... more
Jun 10, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Locust Street Festival
From its modest beginnings as a neighborhood festival with an understated bohemian streak, the annual Locust Street Festival, which this year marks its 35th anniversary, has blossomed into one of the city's most crowded outdoor... more
Jun 12, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Future of the Past: A Conservation Ethic for Architecture, Urbanism, and Historic Preservation (W.W. Norton), by Steven W. Semes
In The Future of the Past, Steven Semes persuasively argues for a particular aesthetic of preservation and construction. The University of Notre Dame architecture professor illustrates his call for harmony between old and new, for building ... more
Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Locust Street Festival
From its modest beginnings as a neighborhood festival with an understated bohemian streak, the annual Locust Street Festival, now in its 34th year, has blossomed into one of the city’s most crowded outdoor gatherings, without losing more
Jun 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Single Man
Set in fall of 1962against a drumbeat of ominous news during the Cuban Missile Crisis, A A Single Man ,Film more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
About That Thing That Happened at the Locust Street Festival
I'm cautiously optimistic that yesterday's shooting at the Locust Street Festival won't tarnish the annual Riverwest celebration. Without downplaying the severity of any shooting, yesterday's incident wasn't particularly sensational—the victim and.. more
Jun 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Locust Street Festival
Over the last three decades, the Locust Street Festival has grown with the neighborhood, emerging from a modest, bohemian-leaning block party into one of Milwaukee’s most broadly popular bacchanals, drawing more than 20,000 people. Dancers,... more
Jun 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Summer Fun on the Cheap
%uFFFD Despite all the energy andexcitementsurrounding our city’s summer events, Milwaukeeans remain a frugal lot,demanding lowcost diversions during the alltoo-short warm-weatherseas,Cover Story more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Around MKE
RRIICCEE - Canceled
Fans hoping to see dead-eyed actor Vincent Gallo’s new band RRIICCEE tonight are out of luck. The experimental group’s 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight has been canceled. Ticket holders can get,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sunday Survivor Fest (8/31)
The Locust Street Festival is more commonly known as the Sunday Survivor Fest. Make sure to look for the co-sponsored (Lakefront Brewery and Shepherd Express) stage at the event.,Sponsored Events more
Aug 31, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Jun. 5 - Jun. 11
Thursday, June 5 Clamnation @ Jazz in the Park, 6 p.m. If last weekend’s RiverSplash! didn’t make it official enough, there can be no doubt that Milwaukee’s summer festival season has finally arrived now that Jazz in th... more
Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee