Locust Street Festival

Despite the sweltering heat, thousands packed Locust Street for Riverwest's crowded yet intimate music and arts festival. more

Jun 12, 2017 9:39 AM Concert Reviews

A scroll through the Locust Street Festival’s 1991 program illustrates just how much, and how little, the festival has changed over the years. more

Jun 6, 2017 3:10 PM Music Feature

Summer festival season is in full swing as Milwaukee celebrates all things Polish, queer and garlicky. more

Jun 9, 2015 9:38 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Start marking your calendars: Milwaukee’s summerfestival season is nearly upon us and it goes by fast. During the peak of summer,the city offers more outdoor events than even the most ardent festival-goer cankeep up with, so be sure to take not.. more

May 12, 2015 4:30 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Do you have a "style philosophy" and how does that inform your wardrobe choices?My style philosophy is simple: be the most accurate representation of yourself you can be. I dress in the moment. I dress for the day, and I don't plan ahead. Sometim.. more

Feb 6, 2015 6:37 PM Around MKE

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. —Laozi Life is a journey, not a destination. —Ralph Waldo Emerson more

Jul 28, 2014 2:31 AM A&E Feature 2 Comments

Oconomowoc’sTheatre on Main is opening its production of the Andrew LloydWebber/Tim Rice favorite Evita this weekend. The musical thatbrought the world Don’t Cry For Me Argentina has been around since itdebuted as a concept album in 1976. The .. more

Jul 10, 2014 5:10 PM Theater

Celebrating its 37th year this Sunday, the Locust Street Festival offers more music, arts, food and culture per square inch than any other annual Milwaukee festival, and this year's lineup is typically crowded. As usual, the event will kick off wi.. more

Jun 5, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

In a city chock-full of outdoor festivals, the first one typically signals the unofficial start to summer and the official confirmation to commence the partying. Due to the cancellation of RiverSplash's weekend-long ruckus a few... more

Jun 12, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

From its modest beginnings as a neighborhood festival with an understated bohemian streak, the annual Locust Street Festival, which this year marks... more

Jun 10, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

From its modest beginnings as a neighborhood festival with an understated bohemian streak, the annual Locust Street Festival, which this year marks its 35th anniversary, has blossomed into one of the city's most crowded outdoor... more

Jun 12, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

From its modest beginnings as a neighborhood festival with an understated bohemian streak, the annual Locust Street Festival, now in its 34th year, has blossomed into one of the city’s most crowded outdoor gatherings, without losing more

Jun 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I'm cautiously optimistic that yesterday's shooting at the Locust Street Festival won't tarnish the annual Riverwest celebration. Without downplaying the severity of any shooting, yesterday's incident wasn't particularly sensational—the victim and.. more

Jun 15, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Over the last three decades, the Locust Street Festival has grown with the neighborhood, emerging from a modest, bohemian-leaning block party into one of Milwaukee’s most broadly popular bacchanals, drawing more than 20,000 people. Dancers,... more

Jun 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

Fans hoping to see dead-eyed actor Vincent Gallo’s new band RRIICCEE tonight are out of luck. The experimental group’s 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight has been canceled. Ticket holders can get,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Locust Street Festival is more commonly known as the Sunday Survivor Fest. Make sure to look for the co-sponsored (Lakefront Brewery and Shepherd Express) stage at the event.,Sponsored Events more

Aug 31, 2008 12:00 AM Promotions

Thursday, June 5 Clamnation @ Jazz in the Park, 6 p.m. If last weekend’s RiverSplash! didn’t make it official enough, there can be no doubt that Milwaukee’s summer festival season has finally arrived now that Jazz in th... more

Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

