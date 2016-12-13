Log Cabin Republicans

RSS

Last week someone smashed the glass entrance of Diverse & Resilient’s office building on Holton. Were it another time, one might shrug it off as random vandalism. But nowadays we know better. more

Dec 13, 2016 4:30 PM My LGBTQ POV

There was a collective Log Cabin Republican (LCR) clutching of pearls heard round the nation last week. The occasion was the release of the 2016 Republican Party Platform. more

Jul 19, 2016 4:17 PM My LGBTQ POV

Reflections on the good and bad of the recent Iowa Caucuses and the Republican presidential candidates from an LGBT point of view. more

Feb 9, 2016 3:03 PM Hear Me Out

Paul Masterson discusses disturbing recent events in politics related to LGBT rights and highlights Milwaukee’s 37-year-old GAMMA, one of the area’s first organizations for LGBT support and community. more

Nov 17, 2015 8:58 PM Hear Me Out

Following the second Republican debate, Paul Masterson assesses presidential candidate pool to ascertain the likely favorite of Republican members of the LGBT community. more

Sep 22, 2015 10:10 PM Hear Me Out

If the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) can be expected to accomplish anything... more

Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM News Features

