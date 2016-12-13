Log Cabin Republicans
Political Climate Sparks Anti-Gay Vandalism
Last week someone smashed the glass entrance of Diverse & Resilient’s office building on Holton. Were it another time, one might shrug it off as random vandalism. But nowadays we know better. more
Dec 13, 2016 4:30 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
The Unhappy Lot of the Log Cabin Republicans
There was a collective Log Cabin Republican (LCR) clutching of pearls heard round the nation last week. The occasion was the release of the 2016 Republican Party Platform. more
Jul 19, 2016 4:17 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Caucuses, Caucuses…
Reflections on the good and bad of the recent Iowa Caucuses and the Republican presidential candidates from an LGBT point of view. more
Feb 9, 2016 3:03 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Milwaukee GAMMA, 37 Years and Counting
Paul Masterson discusses disturbing recent events in politics related to LGBT rights and highlights Milwaukee’s 37-year-old GAMMA, one of the area’s first organizations for LGBT support and community. more
Nov 17, 2015 8:58 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Gays for Trump…
Following the second Republican debate, Paul Masterson assesses presidential candidate pool to ascertain the likely favorite of Republican members of the LGBT community. more
Sep 22, 2015 10:10 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
White Nationalists Share Spotlight With GOP at CPAC
If the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) can be expected to accomplish anything... more
Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features