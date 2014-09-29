Logic And Raze
Stream Kiings' Autumnal Latest Track, "Starting To Think (They Might Be On To Something)"
The trickle of new songs from Kiings continues. In advance of their debut album, which still doesn't have a release date, the Milwaukee electronic duo has released a new track, "Starting To Think (They Might Be On To Something)," an effervescent o.. more
Sep 29, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Hollowz Return With "Heist"
It's been quite a while since we've heard anything new from the Milwaukee hip-hop duo The Hollowz, who released their last album in 2011, but they've been busy in the interim. Rapper Logic has stayed visible as half the duo Logic and Raze (now kno.. more
Jul 30, 2014 5:28 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch Logic & Raze Go Nuts in Their "Eye Gee Oh" Video
<p> This winter Milwaukee rappers Logic & Raze lent their track "H.I.G.H." to Funny or Die contributors Jack and Nick Packard for their "<a href=\"http://www.funnyordie.com/videos/1240432ab6/ice-cold-bowling-trick-shots\">Ice Co.. more
Mar 26, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
From Uranus They Come
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, it’s been an alarming couple three days for me, what the fock.To wit: Last Sunday, I took an early afternoon ride on the No. 30 downtown to the Grandly Store-Clos more
Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Arctic Monkeys: An American Band?
Arctic Monkeys’ new album, Humbug, is an appropriately titledkiss-off to their old NME ,Music Feature more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature