This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 29-Feb. 3
This week Death Blues go out with a bang, Wild Child visits Mad Planet and Tapebenders take on Cactus Club. more
Jan 27, 2015 11:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Hollowz Return With "Heist"
It's been quite a while since we've heard anything new from the Milwaukee hip-hop duo The Hollowz, who released their last album in 2011, but they've been busy in the interim. Rapper Logic has stayed visible as half the duo Logic and Raze (now kno.. more
Jul 30, 2014 5:28 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Kid Cudi w/ Tyler, The Creator and Logic @ U.S. Cellular Arena
Promoted as a tour that brings together two ostensibly different ends of the modern rap spectrum, namely the radio-friendly, frat-friendly strains of Kid Cudi and Tyler, The Creator, best known as,Concert Reviews more
Sep 19, 2013 9:27 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Kid Cudi to Headline the Eagles Ballroom in September
Buoyed by the support of Kanye West, who signed the Cleveland rapper to his GOOD Music label, Kid Cudi emerged as one of 2009’s breakout artists with his Internet hit “Day ’n’ Nite.” Cudi’s debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day , wasn’t .. more
Jul 16, 2013 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cover Milwaukee @ Todd Wehr Auditorium
Originally conceived as a “thank you” to the generous folks who contributed to WMSE's Kickstarter campaign to replace the aging equipment that allows the station to broadcast and record in-studio performances, Cover Milwaukee became... more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
‘Street Seen’ at Milwaukee Art Museum
“In the ’40s and intothe early ’50s, it was not terribly clear that Ame The Americans ,A&E Feature more
Jan 5, 2010 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn A&E Feature