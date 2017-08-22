RSS

Lois Bielefeld

artreview_portraitsociety_a.jpg.jpe

“NOW Figuration" at Portrait Society Gallery is a group exhibition in response to an exhibit held 35 years ago at the Milwaukee Art Museum called “New Figuration in America." The primary question for both is the same—what do represent... more

Aug 22, 2017 2:23 PM Visual Arts

riverwest24.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Elizabeth, Flickr CCTwo Milwaukee-based artists are showcasing their portraitsof riders from the iconic Riverwest 24 Hour Bicycle Race this Saturday at theJazz Gallery, 926 East Center Street.The show opens March 5th with a.. more

Mar 3, 2016 5:47 PM Around MKE

artreview_portraitsociety_b.jpg.jpe

Through March 19, the Portrait Society Gallery features “A Person is a Noun” featuring photography by Tom Bamberger and Lois Bielefeld, as well as a vido and sound installation by Ted Brusubardis. This exploration of contemporary portrai... more

Jan 26, 2016 3:01 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_uwm_jesstdugan_kayden.jpg.jpe

“Identity Check: Works in Contemporary Photography,” opening at UW-Milwaukee’s Union Art Gallery on Friday, Feb. 27, explores the visual answers we give to the question “Who am I?” more

Feb 24, 2015 6:00 PM Visual Arts

image002.jpg.jpe

The term"androgyny" derives from a portmanteau of the ancient Greek terms for"male" and "woman." In other words, an androgynousindividual embodies both traditionally masculine and feminine characteristicsand qualities - th.. more

Nov 20, 2014 7:21 PM Visual Arts

Lois Bielefeld’s photographic series root themselves in genuine curiosity about other people’s lives: what their most private spaces look like, what they eat for lunch, why they choose to carry concealed firearms. In order to make the more

Jun 6, 2013 4:48 PM Visual Arts

The Hideaway may be off the beaten path, but that certainly doesn’t keep devotees from making the trek to Franklin for the restaurant’s stellar Buffalo wings. The plump pieces of poultry are dredged in homemade breading, fried and tossed in... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

blogimage10963.jpe

You can call Sharon Jones the hardest-working woman in show business. You can call her a stage sensation. Just don’t call her “retro.”Jones and her band the Dap-Kings make fine ’60s/’70s-rooted soul music, blending the soun more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES