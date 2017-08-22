Lois Bielefeld
Figuring the Human Body at Portrait Society
“NOW Figuration" at Portrait Society Gallery is a group exhibition in response to an exhibit held 35 years ago at the Milwaukee Art Museum called “New Figuration in America." The primary question for both is the same—what do represent... more
Aug 22, 2017 2:23 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Photography Exhibit Brings the Riverwest 24-Hour Bicycle Race to Light
Photo Courtesy Elizabeth, Flickr CCTwo Milwaukee-based artists are showcasing their portraitsof riders from the iconic Riverwest 24 Hour Bicycle Race this Saturday at theJazz Gallery, 926 East Center Street.The show opens March 5th with a.. more
Mar 3, 2016 5:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Person, Noun, Photograph
Through March 19, the Portrait Society Gallery features “A Person is a Noun” featuring photography by Tom Bamberger and Lois Bielefeld, as well as a vido and sound installation by Ted Brusubardis. This exploration of contemporary portrai... more
Jan 26, 2016 3:01 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
UW-Milwaukee’s ‘Identity Check’
“Identity Check: Works in Contemporary Photography,” opening at UW-Milwaukee’s Union Art Gallery on Friday, Feb. 27, explores the visual answers we give to the question “Who am I?” more
Feb 24, 2015 6:00 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Lois Bielefeld Captures the Beauty of Androgyny
The term"androgyny" derives from a portmanteau of the ancient Greek terms for"male" and "woman." In other words, an androgynousindividual embodies both traditionally masculine and feminine characteristicsand qualities - th.. more
Nov 20, 2014 7:21 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
LOIS BIELEFELD
Lois Bielefeld’s photographic series root themselves in genuine curiosity about other people’s lives: what their most private spaces look like, what they eat for lunch, why they choose to carry concealed firearms. In order to make the more
Jun 6, 2013 4:48 PM None - Do Not Delete Visual Arts
The Hideaway Pub & Eatery
The Hideaway may be off the beaten path, but that certainly doesn’t keep devotees from making the trek to Franklin for the restaurant’s stellar Buffalo wings. The plump pieces of poultry are dredged in homemade breading, fried and tossed in... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
To Sharon Jones, It’s Not Retro
You can call Sharon Jones the hardest-working woman in show business. You can call her a stage sensation. Just don’t call her “retro.”Jones and her band the Dap-Kings make fine ’60s/’70s-rooted soul music, blending the soun more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM L. Kent Wolgamott Music Feature