Lollapalooza
Crystal Castles @ Turner Hall Ballroom
I’ll always recall the first time I saw Crystal Castles live, because it was at Lollapalloza, and singer Alice Glass punched a fan in the face. Even from half a crowd away, it looked like a solid,Concert Reviews more
May 7, 2013 10:36 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Jack White, Black Sabbath and At The Drive-In to Headline Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza has revealed its 2012 lineup, which includes previously rumored headliners Jack White, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Black Keys and the recently reunited bands Black Sabbath and At The Drive-In. Though there are plenty of indie rock and .. more
Apr 11, 2012 3:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kelly Clarkson's Riverside Date Canceled
Kelly Clarkson\'s just-announced Feb. 28 concert at the Riverside Theater has been canceled before tickets even went on sale. In an announcement this morning, the venue cited "scheduling conflicts" for the cancellation, and apologized for "any inc.. more
Nov 17, 2011 5:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
7915 KM
It’s one of the world’s most scenic races in the world: The Dakar Rally, an annual two-week, off-road endurance race from France to Senegal. It’s also one of the world’s most dangerous races, linked to over 45 deaths in the last 30 more
Sep 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
TV on the Radio Turned Off For a While
Even long after their studio albums lost me—which is to say pretty much after their flawless debut EP, though I'm in the minority here—TV on the Radio remained one of indie-rock's most blisteringly passionate live bands; their set at Lollapalooza .. more
Sep 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lollapalooza @ Grant Park, Chicago
Yet in spite of the dearth of star power-not to mention an unforgiving weather forecast of rain on Friday followed by brutal heat, humidity and sun on Saturday and Sunday-Lollapalooza sold out for the second time since planting itself in Ch... more
Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Lollapalooza 2009 Wrap-Up
My wrap up of 2009’s Lollapalooza festival is up. In a nutshell, I thought the supporting headliners upstaged the curiously lackluster headliners, and that the festival had better luck with dance and electronic-leaning artists than it did alterna.. more
Aug 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Animal Collective Alienates Fans at Lollapalooza
Were the seeds of a potential Animal Collective backlash sewn at the band's ambient Saturday evening Lollapalooza set? I like the band well enough, but I found the half hour I caught fairly insufferable. Other critics concur, even ones unabashed.. more
Aug 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lollapalooza Schedule Cemented, With Some Unfortunate Overlap
Further dampening my enthusiasm for this year's Lollapalooza, which I still think lacks the major-event headliners of past years, is a splotchy schedule that tends to pit some of the most exciting mid-level acts against each other in the same time.. more
Jun 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lollapalooza Line-Up Lacks Wow Factor
The online response to today's Lollapalooza line-up announcement was almost universally unenthusiastic, and while it doesn't take too much to make the Internet grumble, the line-up really does lack the wow factor expected from a summer music festi.. more
Apr 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
And the 2009 Lollapalooza Line-Up is...
Apr 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Intellect and Emotion
There is never a shortage of extremely talented, elite young musicians who want to tour t Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks; ,Classical Music/Dance more
Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Seventies Supper Club
Situatedeast of Mitchell International Airport in an area of low-rise officebuildings, South Woods restaurant occupies a very unlikely location.The patch of mature trees lining its driveway and the si,Dining Out more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Oct. 16-Oct. 22
,This Week in Milwaukee more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Short Orders (Cafe Centraal)
TheDiablos Rojos Restaurant Group, which owns Trocadero and CafeHollander, opened two new venues this year. In addition to theBelgian-themed Fat Abbey, the group started Cafe Centraal (2306 S.Kinnicki,Dining Out more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
A Special Prosecutor for Wall Street
Debate over how to resolve the nation's financial emergency is taking a salutary direction Boiler Room ,News Features more
Sep 30, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Black Lace, Bare Chests
Soulstice Theatre takes the gritty, sexy musical Chicago into a strange dimen Chicago ,Theater more
Aug 20, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Grygny Theater 2 Comments
Jason Seed’s Symphonic Elixir
When he lived in Milwaukee, guitarist Jason Seed was often thought of as a ja 3 ,Local Music more
Aug 20, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Lollapalooza 2008 @ Grant Park, Chicago
This April's Coachella was a warning to all other outdoor music festivals tha and ,Concert Reviews more
Aug 7, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
The 2008 Lollapalooza Wrap-Up
Nobody would confuse the Lollapalooza grounds for Club Med, but compared to some of the other major summer music festivals, Chicago's annual gathering is a cakewalk. Even as attendance hit record levels this year, the festival remained manageable... more
Aug 5, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music