Lombardi
Lombardi In the Upper Peninsula
Eric Simonson's drama Lobardi has been produced and staged in various formats in Wisconsin over the past couple of years. There was a Next Act Theatre production starring my personal favorite Lombardi thus far--David Cecsarini . . . there was a.. more
Aug 31, 2012 10:55 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lombardi
Based on Wisconsin native and Pulitzer Prize winner David Maraniss' book When Pride Still Mattered: A Life of Vince Lombardi , and adapted by another... more
Nov 20, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lombardi
Based on Wisconsin native and Pulitzer Prize winner David Maraniss' book When Pride Still Mattered: A Life of Vince Lombardi , and adapted by another... more
Nov 18, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lombardi
Based on Wisconsin native and Pulitzer Prize winner David Maraniss' book When Pride Still Mattered: A Life of Vince Lombardi , and adapted by another... more
Nov 17, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lombardi
Based on Wisconsin native and Pulitzer Prize winner David Maraniss' book When Pride Still Mattered: A Life of Vince Lombardi , and adapted by another... more
Nov 16, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lombardi
Based on Wisconsin native and Pulitzer Prize winner David Maraniss' book When Pride Still Mattered: A Life of Vince Lombardi , and adapted by another... more
Nov 15, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lombardi
Based on Wisconsin native and Pulitzer Prize winner David Maraniss' book When Pride Still Mattered: A Life of Vince Lombardi , and adapted by another Wisconsin native, director Eric Simonson, the Milwaukee Rep's production of... more
Nov 13, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lombardi
Based on Wisconsin native and Pulitzer Prize winner David Maraniss' book When Pride Still Mattered: A Life of Vince Lombardi , and adapted by another Wisconsin native, director Eric Simonson, the Milwaukee Rep's production of... more
Nov 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lombardi
Based on Wisconsin native and Pulitzer Prize winner David Maraniss' book When Pride Still Mattered: A Life of Vince Lombardi , and adapted by another Wisconsin native, director Eric Simonson, the Milwaukee Rep's production of... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lombardi
Based on Wisconsin native and Pulitzer Prize winner David Maraniss' book When Pride Still Mattered: A Life of Vince Lombardi , and adapted by another... more
Nov 4, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lombardi
Based on Wisconsin native and Pulitzer Prize winner David Maraniss' book When Pride Still Mattered: A Life of Vince Lombardi , and adapted by another... more
Nov 3, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Celebration Over Insight
The Packers had just finished a game that put them at 7-0 on the seasona game that secured them on the top of the league for at least a couple more weeks. It was a Sunday nightlast night and the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre was filled with Packe.. more
Oct 24, 2011 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Manolo Blahnik. Kate Spade. Mad Housewife?
- John Romero Marketing fascinates me. Ever since I took an "In marketingI've seen only one strategy that can't miss -- and that is to market to ,The Naked Vine more
Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Magical Storytelling at Arab World Fest
Also called The Arabian Nights, the book is a compilation of fables and folk tales from an One Thousand and One Nights ,Books more
Aug 3, 2009 12:00 AM Julie Wichman Books
Talking With Next Act's Lombardi (pt.2)
Me: How far did you get intolike I couldn’t imagine that there’d be film footage of this guy holding a set of cards or whatever it is that you have to do . . .Cecsarini: oh, no. But there are pictures of him behind his bar having the gang over aft.. more
Sep 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Don Rickles
The days of Don Rickles rolling with the Rat Pack and presiding over celebrity roasts are Casino ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee