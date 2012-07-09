Lon Michels
Milwaukee Art Connects with Madison's James Watrous Gallery
Jul 9, 2012 10:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Michels Living 'Large' at Folliard Gallery
“Life Lived Large,” through June 30 at Tory Folliard Gallery in the Third Ward, features a feast of paintings and sculptures by Wisconsin's Lon Michels, who arrived June 2, supported by a pre-exhibition documentary film detailing his sear more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Exhibition Opening Exudes the Joy in Art @ Tory Folliard
Jun 4, 2012 5:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Inspiring 'Life Lived Large' at Folliard Gallery
Sometimes an artistic life inspires healing and redemption. These qualities permeate the work of Lon Michels in his exhibition at Tory Folliard Gallery, titled “Lon Michels: Life Lived Large.” Raised in Marquette, Wis., Michels... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Lon Michels @ Tory Folliard Gallery
At Tory Folliard Gallery on Friday night three artists opened new exhibitions. The traditional Summer Gallery Night and Day brought William Nichols' snow studded landscapes, Susan Stamm Evans' figurative sculptures and Lon Michels' colorful a.. more
Aug 6, 2010 2:46 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Lucero w/ Amy LaVere, Cedric Burnside and Lightning Malcolm
It's almost a shame to lump in Lucero with all those other alt-country bands, since instead of the passive folk and timid retro-twang that predominate that genre, this Memphis group kicks up an edgier, rockier sound, a fiercer take on The R... more
Oct 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Soul Asylum @ Potawatomi Bingo Casino
Though Soul Asylum’s recent tendency toplay casinos and state fairs suggests the gr Hang Time ,Concert Reviews more
Oct 13, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Green-Job Training
Thetime to green your resume is now. The federal Green Jobs Act got a $500million boost from the economic stimulus package and is expec,News Features more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Jessica Steinhoff News Features