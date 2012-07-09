RSS

Lon Michels

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Jul 9, 2012 10:48 PM Visual Arts

blogimage19017.jpe

“Life Lived Large,” through June 30 at Tory Folliard Gallery in the Third Ward, features a feast of paintings and sculptures by Wisconsin's Lon Michels, who arrived June 2, supported by a pre-exhibition documentary film detailing his sear more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Jun 4, 2012 5:55 PM Visual Arts

blogimage18807.jpe

Sometimes an artistic life inspires healing and redemption. These qualities permeate the work of Lon Michels in his exhibition at Tory Folliard Gallery, titled “Lon Michels: Life Lived Large.” Raised in Marquette, Wis., Michels... more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

At Tory Folliard Gallery on Friday night three artists opened new exhibitions. The traditional Summer Gallery Night and Day brought William Nichols' snow studded landscapes, Susan Stamm Evans' figurative sculptures and Lon Michels' colorful a.. more

Aug 6, 2010 2:46 AM Visual Arts

blogimage8428.jpe

It's almost a shame to lump in Lucero with all those other alt-country bands, since instead of the passive folk and timid retro-twang that predominate that genre, this Memphis group kicks up an edgier, rockier sound, a fiercer take on The R... more

Oct 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8318.jpe

Though Soul Asylum’s recent tendency toplay casinos and state fairs suggests the gr Hang Time ,Concert Reviews more

Oct 13, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Thetime to green your resume is now. The federal Green Jobs Act got a $500million boost from the economic stimulus package and is expec,News Features more

Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES