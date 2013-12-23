RSS

Looking Pack

green bay packers at pittsburgh steelers allen 2013.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

Last time the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers met, the iconic franchises with rich winning histories were vying for victory in Super Bowl XLV. While not quite the same immense internation,Sports more

Dec 23, 2013 10:16 AM More Sports

packers falcons 2013 recap green bay matt flynn.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

It looked so good on paper. At the beginning of the season, the Dec. 8 matchup carried the promise of two perennial playoff teams converging on frigid Lambeau Field for a late season Sunday Night F,Sports more

Dec 9, 2013 9:17 AM More Sports

temp131006-detroit-lions-8--nfl_mezz_1280_1024.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

The old “On any given Sunday…” adage has some truth to it. The parity in the National Football League was on display when the 5-8 likes of Kyle Orton’s Kansas City Chiefs gave Green Bay the,Sports more

Oct 7, 2013 8:26 AM More Sports

packers vs bengals 2013.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

Sunday’s meeting of the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals offered all the excitement, huge plays and defensive excellence of a match-up tabbed by many NFL pundits to be a potential Super B,Sports more

Sep 23, 2013 9:52 AM More Sports

green bay packers washington redskins 2013.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

Even considering quarterback Robert Griffin III was playing only his second game (preseason or otherwise) following offseason surgery to repair a torn ACL incurred in the playoffs January; even wit,Sports more

Sep 16, 2013 9:41 AM More Sports

packers.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

Last November, the Green Bay Packers coasted to a 31-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 9 game that found Aaron Rodgers tossing four touchdown passes and the team amassing a combined 176 y,Sports more

Aug 11, 2013 11:23 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES