Not Your Average Joe
Few guitarist-singers explode onto the scene as quietly and swiftly as Joe Wray. The 33-year-old Milwaukeean traveled the world as a Marine, spent time on the East Coast, and then found his passion as a musician, literally more
Dec 20, 2012 4:13 PM Kenya C. Evans Off the Cuff
Brewers acquire Braden Looper?
Pending physical exam (Ben Sheets will tell you how important that is.)Tom H has the story on his Brewers BlogMelvin confirmed earlier in the day that a deal was in the works and his quotes to Tom H were interesting:I asked Melvin what made the B.. more
Feb 9, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
