an interview with Robert Price and Bart D. Ehrman, speakers at Friday’s Mythinformation Conference at Turner Hall. more

The Deeper You Go is a 30-minute documentary film drawn largely from conversations with participants at a conference sponsored by the University of Arizona’s Center for Consciousness Study. more

AsMilwaukee filmmakers Lora Nigro and Kevin Rutkowski complete their documentaryon the science and philosophy of consciousness, The Deeper You Go , they havebegun releases bits of the film online. Their “Mind Bytes” is a series ofone-minute.. more

Milwaukee filmmakers Lora Nigro and Kevin Rutkowski posted a work in progress on YouTube recently. Theiruncompleted documentary on the science and philosophy of consciousness, The Deeper You Go , already received thousands of hits—an example of .. more

A Walker’s Point hot spot since 2007, La Merenda Bar & International Tapas was a pathfinder when it opened, marking the Milwaukee neighborhood’s emergence as the new foodie destination. more

This July, a Milwaukee East Side tradition was resurrected from the ashes of a 2010 fire. The new Pizza Man appeared at the corner of Downer and Belleview after three years of sustaining a faithful Facebook following and owner Mike Amidzich... more

Few punk bands have served longer than The Vibrators, a British band who took to punk soon after the Sex Pistols explosion and quickly recorded one of the genre’s catchiest first-wave albums, 1977’s Pure Mania . Band members have turned more

In American Fiesta , a solo show produced by Renaissance Theaterworks, storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed more

Marcus can’t accept the death of his beautiful wife and daughter in a fatal accident. Although two years have passed, he still hasn’t returned to teaching at the university. The physicist doesn’t shave regularly, get enough sleep or leav more

On Saturday, Sept. 30, atheist crusaders Mythicist Milwaukee will amass its fourth annual Mythinformation Conference at the historic Pabst Theater. more

Rising above bland “free-from” foods, Blooming Lotus Bakery uses exclusive ingredients to achieve ideal tastes, textures and nutritional profiles and unique recipes that are fortified with essential nutrients, fiber and plant-based prote... more

an interview with Robert Price and Bart D. Ehrman, speakers at Friday’s Mythinformation Conference at Turner Hall. more

Cathedral Square’s new Plum Lounge features hookahs, VIP bottle service, great music, craft cocktails and delicious tapas. more

A Walker’s Point hot spot since 2007, La Merenda Bar & International Tapas was a pathfinder when it opened, marking the Milwaukee neighborhood’s emergence as the new foodie destination. more

This July, a Milwaukee East Side tradition was resurrected from the ashes of a 2010 fire. The new Pizza Man appeared at the corner of Downer and Belleview after three years of sustaining a faithful Facebook following and owner Mike Amidzich... more

On Friday Sept. 7, the Intercontinental Hotel hosts the second annual STRUT fashion competition where 20+ interior design teams will derobe their raiments constructed around the theme of Wisconsin Manufacturing. Bonnie Toland... more

There's a new place in town to channel our inner “bombshell.” Pin Up (1224 E. Brady St.), a blow-dry bar and eye boutique that is the latest creation of Leroy Buth, is a “whole different animal” than Halo Hair Spa, Buth's more

For many wide-eyed Gen Yers bequeathed this forbidding economy, the impulse to “follow your bliss” can be akin to a death wish. To enterprising photographer Brittainy Dale Maloney, who opened Blind Eye Studio in 2010... more

Nothing can shoot down a bad hair day like a salon session with Scott Yance, hair stylist and agent of organic follicle sculpting. The 12-year creative director and recently made partner of the local Erik of Norway salon brand has been coll... more

Despite the maelstrom of economic ills, the heart of the local fashion community is still beating. In fact, within the global apparel industry, some believe that the next important revival could stem from a small-scale endeavor, perhaps eve... more

For many who have tasted the exhilaration of a Milwaukee summer, social gatherings and drinking go hand in hand. On the financial end, with such an abundance of taverns, restaurants, brewpubs, and jazz and lakefront festivals for patrons to... more

Tucked away off MCTS bus Route 21 on North Avenue, more than a stone’s throw from what might be considered Milwaukee’s fashion district, Boutique Revolution and Gallery (5209 W. North Ave.) offers a haven for art and community, an incubator... more

Since graduating from Milwaukee High School of the Arts in 2006, Kasia Wisniewski’s career has been escalating at a steady pace. Scoring high in both academics and artistic vision helped her to earn multiple Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) a... more

Whystart a T-shirt company? I worked as a graphic designerbut wanted to start somet Whystart a T-shirt company? ,Off the Cuff more

How does RIPT work? RIPT chooses a graphic design artist from a list ofsubmissions from How does RIPT work? ,Off the Cuff more

Withinthe sphere of fashion, readyto-wear has been popularized as anefficient and economical way to produce garments. Its antithesis, hautecouture, incorporates client-requested features made to exact,Off the Cuff more

On the heels of the fiasco of Milwaukee's first-ever Fashion Week, canceled 24 hours before it was scheduled to begin, subsequent runway events ended the season on a high note and kept the spotligh,A&E Feature more

Mainstream contemporary pop fans may be puzzled by the opening track, "Intro/Normal P Esque ,CD Reviews more

   Controversialcomedian Bill Maher, whose digs can strike the funny bone while Borat ,A&E Feature more

