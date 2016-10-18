Lora Nigro
Did Jesus Exist?
an interview with Robert Price and Bart D. Ehrman, speakers at Friday’s Mythinformation Conference at Turner Hall. more
Oct 18, 2016 9:12 AM Lora Nigro Books 1 Comments
‘The Deeper You Go’ Screens at MATC
Dec 11, 2015 2:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
'The Deeper You Go'
The Deeper You Go is a 30-minute documentary film drawn largely from conversations with participants at a conference sponsored by the University of Arizona’s Center for Consciousness Study. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:01 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Mind Bytes from Milwaukee Filmmakers
AsMilwaukee filmmakers Lora Nigro and Kevin Rutkowski complete their documentaryon the science and philosophy of consciousness, The Deeper You Go , they havebegun releases bits of the film online. Their “Mind Bytes” is a series ofone-minute.. more
Nov 22, 2014 6:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Deeper You Go
Milwaukee filmmakers Lora Nigro and Kevin Rutkowski posted a work in progress on YouTube recently. Theiruncompleted documentary on the science and philosophy of consciousness, The Deeper You Go , already received thousands of hits—an example of .. more
Sep 23, 2014 12:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Global Cuisine, Local Sources
A Walker’s Point hot spot since 2007, La Merenda Bar & International Tapas was a pathfinder when it opened, marking the Milwaukee neighborhood’s emergence as the new foodie destination. more
Dec 11, 2013 1:06 AM Lora Nigro Dining Preview
Pizza Man
This July, a Milwaukee East Side tradition was resurrected from the ashes of a 2010 fire. The new Pizza Man appeared at the corner of Downer and Belleview after three years of sustaining a faithful Facebook following and owner Mike Amidzich... more
Oct 15, 2013 11:52 PM Lora Nigro Dining Preview
The Vibrators w/ The Agrestix, The Sleazybeats and Reckless Reasons
Few punk bands have served longer than The Vibrators, a British band who took to punk soon after the Sex Pistols explosion and quickly recorded one of the genre’s catchiest first-wave albums, 1977’s Pure Mania . Band members have turned more
Sep 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
American Fiesta
In American Fiesta , a solo show produced by Renaissance Theaterworks, storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed more
May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Scientist
Marcus can’t accept the death of his beautiful wife and daughter in a fatal accident. Although two years have passed, he still hasn’t returned to teaching at the university. The physicist doesn’t shave regularly, get enough sleep or leav more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Faith and Fiction at Mythinformation Conference
On Saturday, Sept. 30, atheist crusaders Mythicist Milwaukee will amass its fourth annual Mythinformation Conference at the historic Pabst Theater. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Kevin Rutkowski, Lora Nigro Books
Blooming Lotus Bakes Up Healthy, Tasty Treats
Rising above bland “free-from” foods, Blooming Lotus Bakery uses exclusive ingredients to achieve ideal tastes, textures and nutritional profiles and unique recipes that are fortified with essential nutrients, fiber and plant-based prote... more
Jan 3, 2017 2:26 PM Lora Nigro Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Downtown’s New Plum Lounge
Cathedral Square’s new Plum Lounge features hookahs, VIP bottle service, great music, craft cocktails and delicious tapas. more
Nov 24, 2015 6:48 PM Lora Nigro Dining Out
Strutting with Bonnie Toland
On Friday Sept. 7, the Intercontinental Hotel hosts the second annual STRUT fashion competition where 20+ interior design teams will derobe their raiments constructed around the theme of Wisconsin Manufacturing. Bonnie Toland... more
Aug 31, 2012 12:00 AM Lora Nigro Off the Cuff
Brady Street's Pin Up Salon
There's a new place in town to channel our inner “bombshell.” Pin Up (1224 E. Brady St.), a blow-dry bar and eye boutique that is the latest creation of Leroy Buth, is a “whole different animal” than Halo Hair Spa, Buth's more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Lora Nigro Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Blind Eye Studio: Following Bliss, Picturing Zombies
For many wide-eyed Gen Yers bequeathed this forbidding economy, the impulse to “follow your bliss” can be akin to a death wish. To enterprising photographer Brittainy Dale Maloney, who opened Blind Eye Studio in 2010... more
Oct 19, 2011 12:00 AM Lora Nigro Off the Cuff 14 Comments
Have a Good Hair Day
Nothing can shoot down a bad hair day like a salon session with Scott Yance, hair stylist and agent of organic follicle sculpting. The 12-year creative director and recently made partner of the local Erik of Norway salon brand has been coll... more
Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM Lora Nigro Off the Cuff
Project One Runway
Despite the maelstrom of economic ills, the heart of the local fashion community is still beating. In fact, within the global apparel industry, some believe that the next important revival could stem from a small-scale endeavor, perhaps eve... more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Lora Nigro A&E Feature
Fashion in the Clubs
For many who have tasted the exhilaration of a Milwaukee summer, social gatherings and drinking go hand in hand. On the financial end, with such an abundance of taverns, restaurants, brewpubs, and jazz and lakefront festivals for patrons to... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Lora Nigro A&E Feature
Sheena Luckett-Dodd’s Boutique Revolution
Tucked away off MCTS bus Route 21 on North Avenue, more than a stone’s throw from what might be considered Milwaukee’s fashion district, Boutique Revolution and Gallery (5209 W. North Ave.) offers a haven for art and community, an incubator... more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Lora Nigro Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Kasia Wisniewski’s Bright Future in Fashion
Since graduating from Milwaukee High School of the Arts in 2006, Kasia Wisniewski’s career has been escalating at a steady pace. Scoring high in both academics and artistic vision helped her to earn multiple Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) a... more
Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Lora Nigro Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Threyda: T-Shirts as Art
Whystart a T-shirt company? I worked as a graphic designerbut wanted to start somet Whystart a T-shirt company? ,Off the Cuff more
Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Lora Nigro Off the Cuff 2 Comments
Lora Ellingson’s One-of-a-Kind Fashion
How does RIPT work? RIPT chooses a graphic design artist from a list ofsubmissions from How does RIPT work? ,Off the Cuff more
Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Lora Nigro Off the Cuff
Tailored to Fit
Withinthe sphere of fashion, readyto-wear has been popularized as anefficient and economical way to produce garments. Its antithesis, hautecouture, incorporates client-requested features made to exact,Off the Cuff more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Lora Nigro Off the Cuff
Milwaukee’s Rising Talent
On the heels of the fiasco of Milwaukee's first-ever Fashion Week, canceled 24 hours before it was scheduled to begin, subsequent runway events ended the season on a high note and kept the spotligh,A&E Feature more
Jan 6, 2009 12:00 AM Lora Nigro A&E Feature 1 Comments
The Rip Off Artists
Mainstream contemporary pop fans may be puzzled by the opening track, "Intro/Normal P Esque ,CD Reviews more
Oct 20, 2008 12:00 AM Lora Nigro Album Reviews
Fearless Cynic
Controversialcomedian Bill Maher, whose digs can strike the funny bone while Borat ,A&E Feature more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Lora Nigro A&E Feature