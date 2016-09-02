Lord Huron
Rock the Green Announces Headliners in New Video
Eco-friendly music festival Rock the Green recently releaseda video showcasing its headlining acts. The video, which pulls highlights frompast festivals, shows what the festival is all about: great music,sustainability and good times.Roc.. more
Sep 2, 2016 3:34 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Lord Huron, Robert Delong and Best Coast to Headline 2016's Rock The Green
Milwaukee's Rock The Green launched in 2011 with the goal of providing a cleaner, more sustainable model for music festivals. The festival took several years off after losing its title sponsorship, but this year it'll return to a new location, Ree.. more
Jul 18, 2016 1:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: April 23-29
This week Sufjan Stevens and Neutral Milk Hotel play highly anticipated shows at the Riverside Theater. more
Apr 21, 2015 8:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Various Artists
The previous volume in this series of funky soul gospel compilations included Milwaukee's Masonic Wonders among its anthologized acts. The second volume carries a Wisconsin connection as well. Two of Good God! Born Again Funk's more traditi... more
Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Dave Project
As a climax to the Milwaukee Art Museum's spring 2010 installation entitled "To Speculate Darkly" by Chicago-based artist Theaster Gates, "The Dave Project" brings forth five interactive workshops to Milwaukee residents with an astound more
Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Nastassia Putz Visual Arts