Lorde Fredd33
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Lorde Fredd33, IshDARR, Elo, Skintay, Juiceboxxx
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more
Aug 22, 2017 2:37 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
WebsterX w/ The Milwaukee Medley @ Turner Hall Ballroom
WebsterX attempted to display as much Milwaukee talent as one bill would allow for his ambitious album-release show. more
May 30, 2017 9:34 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Local Coverage @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Ten Milwaukee acts were stretched beyond their comfort zones—sometimes well beyond—for the third installment of Milwaukee Record’s Local Coverage. more
Jan 16, 2017 10:24 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2016
From iconoclastic hip-hop to open-hearted rock ’n’ roll, Milwaukee delivered this year. more
Dec 13, 2016 1:59 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Cranberries, Intrigue and Milwaukee Musicians Converge in the Tense Short Film “Until They Berry Me
The bar for Milwaukee music videos has raised considerably over the last few years, in no small part because of directors Cody LaPlant and Damien Blue, who’ve lent captivating cinematic accompaniments to artists like WebsterX, Reggie Bonds and Lex.. more
Nov 23, 2016 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: April 14-20
Milwaukee celebrates Record Store Day and big local album release shows from Lorde Fredd33, Heat Death and Eagle Trace. more
Apr 12, 2016 4:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The New Face of Milwaukee Rap
Meet 11 rappers leading Milwaukee’s hip-hop renaissance, anchoring a rap scene that’s never been stronger. more
May 19, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 19 Comments
Milwaukee Day 2015 w/ Hugh Bob and the Hustle, Greatest Lakes and WebsterX @ Turner Hall Ballroom
An eclectic trio of Milwaukee acts anchored Milwaukee Day's flagship concert at Turner Hall. more
Apr 15, 2015 10:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Lorde Fredd33’s Spontaneous Art-Rap
Lorde Fredd33 isn’t the kind of rapper to write rhymes down. He prefers to work by impulse. more
Mar 31, 2015 8:58 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Various Artists
You've probably heard it, but you may not have known what to call it. Singing Milwaukee journalist Jim Hoehn calls it “trop rock,” as in tropical. Hoehn's enthusiasm has yielded his fourth compilation of bands from across the United States ... more
Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
AUTOMatic Pushes Hip-Hop in Unlikely Directions
As A.P.R.I.M.E. and Trellmatic of the Milwaukee-based experimental hip-hop duo AUTOMatic performed at the 37th Annual Zulu Nation Anniversary in New York City, A.P.R.I.M.E. noticed that one of hip-hop’s luminaries was listening to their mus... more
Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM D.J. Pangburn Local Music 1 Comments