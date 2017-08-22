RSS

Lorde Fredd33

ishdarr.jpg.jpe

IshDARR

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more

Aug 22, 2017 2:37 PM On Music

WebsterX attempted to display as much Milwaukee talent as one bill would allow for his ambitious album-release show. more

May 30, 2017 9:34 AM Concert Reviews

midwest death.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Ben Wick

Ten Milwaukee acts were stretched beyond their comfort zones—sometimes well beyond—for the third installment of Milwaukee Record’s Local Coverage. more

Jan 16, 2017 10:24 AM Concert Reviews

essentialmilwaukeealbums_2.jpg.jpe

From iconoclastic hip-hop to open-hearted rock ’n’ roll, Milwaukee delivered this year. more

Dec 13, 2016 1:59 PM Music Feature

berry.jpg.jpe

The bar for Milwaukee music videos has raised considerably over the last few years, in no small part because of directors Cody LaPlant and Damien Blue, who’ve lent captivating cinematic accompaniments to artists like WebsterX, Reggie Bonds and Lex.. more

Nov 23, 2016 5:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

twim_lordefredd33.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee celebrates Record Store Day and big local album release shows from Lorde Fredd33, Heat Death and Eagle Trace. more

Apr 12, 2016 4:22 PM This Week in Milwaukee

musicgateway_milwaukeerappers.jpg.jpe

Photos: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

Meet 11 rappers leading Milwaukee’s hip-hop renaissance, anchoring a rap scene that’s never been stronger. more

May 19, 2015 9:00 PM Music Feature 19 Comments

concertreview_milwaukeeday.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Benjamin Wick

An eclectic trio of Milwaukee acts anchored Milwaukee Day's flagship concert at Turner Hall. more

Apr 15, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

musicgateway_lordefredd33_bywestonrich.jpg.jpe

Photo by Weston Rich

Lorde Fredd33 isn’t the kind of rapper to write rhymes down. He prefers to work by impulse. more

Mar 31, 2015 8:58 PM Music Feature

blogimage13793.jpe

You've probably heard it, but you may not have known what to call it. Singing Milwaukee journalist Jim Hoehn calls it “trop rock,” as in tropical. Hoehn's enthusiasm has yielded his fourth compilation of bands from across the United States ... more

Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage13347.jpe

As A.P.R.I.M.E. and Trellmatic of the Milwaukee-based experimental hip-hop duo AUTOMatic performed at the 37th Annual Zulu Nation Anniversary in New York City, A.P.R.I.M.E. noticed that one of hip-hop’s luminaries was listening to their mus... more

Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES