Lorde
'Weird Al' Yankovic Keeps Summerfest Weird
I want you to picture a young boy, in the 3rd or4th grade. It is the mid 1990’s. He is sitting on the floor with a VHStape of “Weird Al” Yankovic music videos, and he is losing his mind. At one point during the “Fat” video, he rollsuncon.. more
Jul 7, 2015 6:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Favorite Concerts of 2014
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we share some of our favorite Milwaukee concerts of 2014, fondly recalling for performances from Lorde, Rural Alberta Advantage, Maxwell, Miley Cyrus and Alvern.. more
Dec 18, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Lorde @ BMO Harris Pavilion
Seventeen-year-old pop phenom Lorde endured some backlash from hip-hip aficionados when her breakthrough single “Royals” took rap culture to task for celebrating reckless consumerism and mindle more
Sep 29, 2014 2:23 PM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Fall Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE’s weekly half hourof opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we offer one of our favoriteannual traditions: our fall concert preview. Typically autumn is the mostconcert-rich time of the year in Milwauk.. more
Sep 4, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Yellow Phone Music Conference and the Pizza Underground
Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference returns for another lineup of panel discussions and local-music showcases next weekend, so this week on The Disclaimer—WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I—we consider Yellow Phone's m.. more
Aug 28, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Lorde Will Headline the BMO Harris Pavilion in September
The breakout music star of2013—and a star in the true, global phenomenon sense of the word—New Zealandalternative-pop singer Lorde will make her first appearance in Milwaukee onFriday, Sept. 26 with a show at the Summerfest grounds’ BMO Harris .. more
Jun 2, 2014 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Phenomenon of ‘Sh*t My Dad Says’
A year ago, the author of Sh*t My Dad Says (HarperCollins), Twitter phenomenon Justin Halpern, was a relatively unknown comedy writer who had moved in with his parents after his long-term girlfriend broke up with him. As a writer for Maxim.... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Emily Patti Books
Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now
The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 10, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Huey Lewis and the News
Those that stuck around for the final credits of 2008’s Pineapple Express were rewarded with a wonderful treat – a new Huey Lewis and the News song aptly titled “Pineapple Express.” Apparently, the creative team behind the more
Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine
One cast performs two one-act musicals in Skylight Opera Theatre’s production of A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine . The show opens as a celebration of classic Hollywood musicals, then gives way to a second act inspired by Anton more
Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee