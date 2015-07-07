RSS

weirdalyankovic_summerfest_bymaggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Maggie Vaughn/ Shepherd Express

I want you to picture a young boy, in the 3rd or4th grade. It is the mid 1990’s.  He is sitting on the floor with a VHStape of “Weird Al” Yankovic music videos, and he is losing his mind. At one point during the “Fat” video, he rollsuncon.. more

Jul 7, 2015 6:41 PM Comedy

lorde.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we share some of our favorite Milwaukee concerts of 2014, fondly recalling for performances from Lorde, Rural Alberta Advantage, Maxwell, Miley Cyrus and Alvern.. more

Dec 18, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

lorde.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Seventeen-year-old pop phenom Lorde endured some backlash from hip-hip aficionados when her breakthrough single “Royals” took rap culture to task for celebrating reckless consumerism and mindle more

Sep 29, 2014 2:23 PM Concert Reviews

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE’s weekly half hourof opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we offer one of our favoriteannual traditions: our fall concert preview. Typically autumn is the mostconcert-rich time of the year in Milwauk.. more

Sep 4, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference returns for another lineup of panel discussions and local-music showcases next weekend, so this week on The Disclaimer—WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I—we consider Yellow Phone's m.. more

Aug 28, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

lorde.jpg.jpe

The breakout music star of2013—and a star in the true, global phenomenon sense of the word—New Zealandalternative-pop singer Lorde will make her first appearance in Milwaukee onFriday, Sept. 26 with a show at the Summerfest grounds’ BMO Harris .. more

Jun 2, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

blogimage11820.jpe

A year ago, the author of Sh*t My Dad Says (HarperCollins), Twitter phenomenon Justin Halpern, was a relatively unknown comedy writer who had moved in with his parents after his long-term girlfriend broke up with him. As a writer for Maxim.... more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Books

The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 10, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of more

Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10607.jpe

Those that stuck around for the final credits of 2008’s Pineapple Express were rewarded with a wonderful treat – a new Huey Lewis and the News song aptly titled “Pineapple Express.” Apparently, the creative team behind the more

Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10336.jpe

One cast performs two one-act musicals in Skylight Opera Theatre’s production of A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine . The show opens as a celebration of classic Hollywood musicals, then gives way to a second act inspired by Anton more

Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

