Lori Bauman
Unfatigued by this Exhibition
Contrary to its title, “Fatigue” is an energizing show. It suggests the many possibilities RedLine, as a gallery and studio for making art, has to offer. This exhibition more
Apr 2, 2014 12:26 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
‘You Are The One’
Exploring the connections between art and everyday life has been a concern of artists since Marcel Duchamp at the beginning of the 20th century and Andy Warhol in mid-century. But neither of these artists envisioned how far more
May 6, 2013 4:53 PM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
RedLine Milwaukee
RedLine Milwaukee is an art gallery and studio space as well as a mecca for artists and arts education in Milwaukee. It has a community print shop and computer room, a classroom and a meeting room, library, kitchen more
Feb 5, 2013 10:23 PM John Schneider A&E Feature