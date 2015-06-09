RSS

Lori Nappe

Jun 9, 2015 10:10 PM Theater

Jun 8, 2015 9:26 AM Theater

Neil Simon’s 1968 comedy Plaza Suite  is a fun, little three-course sitcom. Three different shorts take place in Suite 719 of New York’s Plaza Hotel. A wedded couple revisits what had been their honeymoon suite. A movie producer meets with an old .. more

May 25, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Photo by George Katsekes Jr

The Sunset Playhouse spoofs a classic spy story as it stages The 39 Steps with a sharp sense of comedy. more

Apr 28, 2015 11:16 PM Theater

