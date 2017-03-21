RSS
Lori Woodall
Acacia Finds Common Ground in 'The Best of Enemies'
The saying, “truth is stranger than fiction" immediately comes to mind when considering the main characters in Acacia Theatre’s The Best of Enemies ... more
Mar 21, 2017 2:12 PM Anne Siegel Theater
The Woman of Lockerbie opens tonight at CUW
Nov 3, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Bookies: Milwaukee authors are coming out in droves to celebrate their recently published tomes. At the Brico Fund’s headquarters, Spectrum Nonprofit Services’ Steve Zimmerman launched his new book, Nonprofit Sustainability: Making Strategi... more
Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!