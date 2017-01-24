RSS

Lorn

Experimental electronic producer August Traeger drew from pop and other genres he despises for his infectiously gloomy latest release. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:40 PM Local Music

For all its weird edges, Barry Clark's adoptahighway began as a fairly tuneful project electronic project showcasing Clark's ear for warm, plush tones. But perhaps unsurprisingly for an artist who runs in Melt circles and has collaborated with ele.. more

Dec 9, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

Four Men with Laptops.Were subtitles things the organizer of the nigh-monthly Milwaukee Electronic & Experimental Music nights to give his diverse and sometimes revelatory event, the above would,Concert Reviews more

Sep 30, 2013 11:14 AM Concert Reviews

Lorn's haunted 2012 debut for Ninja Tune records, Ask The Dusk , was one of the rare electronic albums—rare albums period, really—with a distinct sense of world building. With each track, the Milwaukee producer revealed new angles of the ashy, pos.. more

Sep 3, 2013 1:00 PM On Music

Compiling an annual list of the most noteworthy Milwaukee albums is always one of the most difficult assignments of the year, but this year it was easy in some respects. On one hand, there’s no way to do justice to the breadth more

Dec 11, 2012 9:16 PM Music Feature

Milwaukee producer Lorn released one of the most exhilarating electronic records of the year this summer with his debut for Ninja Tune, Ask The Dusk , a chilly goth/hip-hop/grime hybrid that, for all its creepiness, stands as his most accessible w.. more

Sep 18, 2012 7:00 PM On Music

In the climactic scene of John Fante's 1939 novel Ask the Dust, Fante's grieving alter ego Arturo Bandini takes a copy of his novel and tosses it into the desert. The scene resonated with Milwaukee electronic artist Lorn, who titled his lat... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every year, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolph... more

Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Without clinging too tightly to their influences, Chicago’s Mannequin Men evoke the pleasant, earnest jangle of The Clean and the rousing, sing-along pub rock of The Undertones, writing hooky rock songs that linger in the head for days afte... more

Jan 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For 19 years, Shepherd Express readers have voted for their favorite restaurants, bars, businesses, places and personalities for the paper’s annual Best of Milwaukee Awards. Tonight the Shepherd hosts its award ceremony to unveil the 2009 w... more

Nov 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

