Lorn
August Traeger’s Bicephalic Records Label Keeps the Gloom Coming
Experimental electronic producer August Traeger drew from pop and other genres he despises for his infectiously gloomy latest release. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The New adoptahighway Track Will Put the Chill in You
For all its weird edges, Barry Clark's adoptahighway began as a fairly tuneful project electronic project showcasing Clark's ear for warm, plush tones. But perhaps unsurprisingly for an artist who runs in Melt circles and has collaborated with ele.. more
Dec 9, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Melt 29 w/ Lorn, Dolor, adoptahighway and The Demix @ Stonefly Brewing Company
Four Men with Laptops.Were subtitles things the organizer of the nigh-monthly Milwaukee Electronic & Experimental Music nights to give his diverse and sometimes revelatory event, the above would,Concert Reviews more
Sep 30, 2013 11:14 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Lorn Released an Awesomely Eerie New EP, "Debris," This Week
Lorn's haunted 2012 debut for Ninja Tune records, Ask The Dusk , was one of the rare electronic albums—rare albums period, really—with a distinct sense of world building. With each track, the Milwaukee producer revealed new angles of the ashy, pos.. more
Sep 3, 2013 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2012
Compiling an annual list of the most noteworthy Milwaukee albums is always one of the most difficult assignments of the year, but this year it was easy in some respects. On one hand, there’s no way to do justice to the breadth more
Dec 11, 2012 9:16 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Lorn's "Weigh Me Down" Gets an EP, Video
Milwaukee producer Lorn released one of the most exhilarating electronic records of the year this summer with his debut for Ninja Tune, Ask The Dusk , a chilly goth/hip-hop/grime hybrid that, for all its creepiness, stands as his most accessible w.. more
Sep 18, 2012 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Lorn Makes His Ninja Tune Debut
In the climactic scene of John Fante's 1939 novel Ask the Dust, Fante's grieving alter ego Arturo Bandini takes a copy of his novel and tosses it into the desert. The scene resonated with Milwaukee electronic artist Lorn, who titled his lat... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Wild Oceans
Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every year, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolph... more
Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mannequin Men w/ Drugs Dragons, Death Dream and Mickey
Without clinging too tightly to their influences, Chicago’s Mannequin Men evoke the pleasant, earnest jangle of The Clean and the rousing, sing-along pub rock of The Undertones, writing hooky rock songs that linger in the head for days afte... more
Jan 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Best of Milwaukee 2009
For 19 years, Shepherd Express readers have voted for their favorite restaurants, bars, businesses, places and personalities for the paper’s annual Best of Milwaukee Awards. Tonight the Shepherd hosts its award ceremony to unveil the 2009 w... more
Nov 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee