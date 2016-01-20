Lorraine Hansberry
A Raisin in the Sun with The Village Playhouse early next month
Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun is one of the most strikingly intense stage dramas to have come out of the last century. The story of a struggling working class family in mid-twentieth century on Chicago’s South Side speaks to so .. more
Jan 20, 2016
A Raisin at The Rep
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater brings a great work of 20th-century American drama to the stage. Directed by Ron OJ Parson, Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun resonates with the kind of passion that has made more
Mar 18, 2013
A Changing Neighborhood
Viewers never cease to be amazed at the finesse and razor-sharp timing, which the Milwaukee Rep, at its best, brings to tricky-to-stage new works. Just such a work is Bruce Norris’ Pulitzer Prize-winning, wickedly funny, relentlessly provoc... more
Feb 5, 2013
The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History
The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more
Oct 5, 2010