Los Angeles
The Magic of 'La La Land'
Magic is an overused word, especially when writing about movies, but La La Land is truly magical. It reunites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for another round of young love following their success with C,Film Reviews more
Dec 20, 2016 1:00 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Allen Keller and Mike Benign: Happiless
Although Allen Keller and Mike Benign bill Happiless as their debut album, both have long (but separate) résumés dating from such ’80s Milwaukee bands as Women’s Liberace and Blue In The Face. The melodic ambitions of ’60s pop rock undersco... more
Aug 9, 2016 3:27 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Best Trends of E3 2015
There’s really nothing else quite like E3. Sure, Comic Con and South By Southwest’s announcements might have more mainstream appeal. But for video game fans, E3 is a three day holiday of back to back surprises and reveals.. It’s where hopes are re.. more
Jun 22, 2015 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
It Gets Better Sends Powerful Message to Milwaukee’s LGBT Youth
“You havemore friends than you know / some that surround you / some that need more timeto grow.” Those powerful lyrics, shared in a YouTube video, have given hope to many teenswho have experienced bullying. Since the positive reception to th.. more
Feb 25, 2014 8:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
For Prophetic, a New City and a New Approach
It’ll probably surprise a few people to learn that Milwaukee’s most visible rapper no longer lives in Milwaukee. After a half decade of constant gigging around the city, where he performed at seemingly every major venue, festival more
May 14, 2013 5:45 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Pablove 4: A Night of Local Music for a Difficult Cause
Like many fundraisers, the Pablove Benefit Concert was born of tragedy. In 2009, Jeff Castelaz and his wife Jo Ann Thrailkill lost their six-year-old son Pablo to cancer. Having managed some of the most successful Milwaukee more
Jan 22, 2013 10:26 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Marilyn Manson Escapes His Funk
Despite his reputation as a shock-rocker, Marilyn Manson insists he doesn’t want to be shocking. In fact, he says, that’s impossible. “I think the only thing you can be in today’s world is chaos and confusing,” Manson explains. more
Jan 15, 2013 10:52 PM L. Kent Wolgamott Music Feature
Wahid
Wahid is a pair of in-demand Los Angeles musicians who have worked with everyone from Ludacris to Leonard Cohen. On Road Poem, they explore the quiet back roads of the Near East in original compositions that pull... more
Sep 25, 2012 2:16 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Liars Reinvent Themselves, Again
A pivotal challenge facing every musician comes from crafting a distinct sound. Although being labeled... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
Jazz Punks
The idea of blending cool jazz with heavy rock, melding “I Can See for Miles” with a touch of Miles Davis, may sound like novelty shtick—and it almost is, except that the Jazz Punks pull it off without a hitch. The proficient Los Angeles more
Apr 30, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Carrot Top
Carrot Top may be one of the most hated comedians of his generation, but you’ve got to give him credit for this: He’s in on the joke. The red-headed prop comic’s shtick relies heavily on self-deprecating humor, and he hasn’t been s more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Original High Def Sure Has Gotten Pricey
For a longtime sports fan, a special joy occurs when a game stirs memories of past fun and a sport's timeless beauty. Then there are events that show how much things can change, when the old-timer feels like Dorothy after the tornado: "Toto... more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
L.A. Is A Beautiful Woman Coated in Gum Wrappers:Ruth Arnell p.2
A Talk With Actress Ruth Arnell Part 2: The Nearly Lost YearorLos Angeles Is A Beautiful Woman Covered in Gum Wrappers In The second part of my interview with rising actress Ruth Arnell, she discusses early experience in theatre and the bri.. more
Jan 6, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wisconsin’s Hodag Horror
Foryears, when students graduated from film school, true north seemed tolie west, in Backwoods Bloodbath: Curse of the Black Hodag, ,Off the Cuff more
Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Off the Cuff 3 Comments
Martin Short
The ever-busy “Saturday Night Live” and “SCTV” alum Martin Short does a one-off show at the Pabst Theater tonight at 8 p.m. The program will feature a mix of sketches and songs, and,Today in Milwaukee more
May 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Scott's Friends
December 20, 2007 ScottBerendt has made lots of friends while kicking around in ba Don't Look Back ,Local Music more
Dec 21, 2007 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music 4 Comments