UWM's Casual Comedy With David Ives
A quick jaunt up the elevators and you’re into a cozy studio theatre space not far from the UWM campus. Classic TV sitcom theme songs play to a gradually growing audience. Tickets are passed-out for a drawing. At intermission, there will be a dra.. more
Nov 7, 2010 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Filth, Frustration, Song and Dance
I think (I hope) I managed to do a pretty good job of writing a balanced review of Sunset Playhouse's Hair for next week’s issue of the Shepherd. This in spite of the fact that I honestly don’t like the musical . . . but as easy as it is to dism.. more
Jul 17, 2010 1:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
You! Me! Sitting?
Friday's Los Campesinos! concert was every bit as euphoric as the band's albums would have you believe, but the venue didn't do the show any favors by filling the dancefloor with... cocktail tables. Lots and lots of cocktail tables, cumbersomely p.. more
Apr 6, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Los Campesinos (4/3)
Come out to see Los Campesinos live at Turner Hall on Friday, April 3 at 8pm. With a sound that is similar to the Polyphonic Spree, but without the chorus, it is sure to be a performance that will,Promotions more
Apr 3, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Los Campesinos! Shout at the World
"Oh, if only there were clothes on the floor," Gareth Campesinos! says midway th Hold On Now, Youngster… ,Music Feature more
Mar 31, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Los Campesinos! @ Turner Hall Ballroom, April 3
Feb 9, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Los Campesinos! to play Turner Hall Ballroom
The Pabst Theater foundation further padded its white-hot spring schedule today with two big concert announcements: Familiar faces The Decemberists are returning for a show at the Riverside (where they were set to play in 2007 before they canceled.. more
Feb 9, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
My Favorite Albums of 2008
A completely subjective list of my favorites: 1. Lil Wayne - Tha Carter III The cover made clear its ambitions of being a classic in the tradition of Nas' Illmatic and Biggie's Ready to Die, but Tha Carter III became an instan.. more
Dec 12, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Micky's Monkees Christmas
Of all the annual Christmas traditions that roll through town, few are odder than Micky’s Monkees Christmas, which stops at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight at 8 p.m. Micky Dolenz was never known f,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Los Campesinos! Are Beautiful, Doomed, Awesome
If Los Campesinos'! debut album was the work of adolescents feverish with the possibility of easy sex, their transfixing follow-up is the work of curmudgeonly young adults who've learned there's no such thing. On We Are Beautiful, We Are Doomed, s.. more
Nov 19, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Teenage Wasteland? (American Teen)
' Warsaw, Ind., a little almost-all-white town on a flat stretch of Red State n American Teen ,Film more
Aug 7, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
A Freewheelin’ Time: A Memoir of Greenwich Village in the
Itcould be worse. At least Suze Rotolo is a likable writer. Near the end of hermem,Books more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books 3 Comments
Lakefront Festival of the Arts
Will the 170-some artists exhibiting and selling their wares at the Lakefront Festival of the Arts today be more receptive to bargaining now that the weekend-long festival is drawing to a close? Maybe, may,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Dodgers
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their three-game series against the L.A. Dodgers this afternoon with a 12:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
May 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Map of Memories
Wild Space Dance Company ends its season this weekend with multiple performances of Map o Map of Memories ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Smart Thinking From Los Campesinos!
With seven members and trunks full of equipment, the coed indie-punk group Los Campesinos! requires a fair chunk of time to set up and take down their stage, but last night at the Arts and Crafts showcase time was in short supply. I blame Jason .. more
Mar 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Down and Dirty CD Recommendations
I’m headed to SXSW tomorrow, so this music blog will go dark for the better part of the week, but expect daily updates on the festival on the site’s SXSW page starting Thursday. In the meantime, I’d be remiss if I didn’t offer some ultra.. more
Mar 11, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Mise-en-scene
Paris in spring is a place for romance, but what of the City of Light in the dark of winte Coeurs ,Film more
Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
I am trying to do all I can to conserve energy
IRead Lisa Kaiser's article with interest. I am trying to do all I can toconserve energ The Healing Passage: Voices from the Water ,Letters more
Feb 1, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Previewing January's Major Indie-Rock Releases
January was a traditionally slow time for CD releases, but that’s changed over the last several years, as more bands see the opportunity for their albums to stand out during a month when there isn’t much else going on. This January’s release calen.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music