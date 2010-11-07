RSS

Los Campesinos!

A quick jaunt up the elevators and you’re into a cozy studio theatre space not far from the UWM campus. Classic TV sitcom theme songs play to a gradually growing audience. Tickets are passed-out for a drawing. At intermission, there will be a dra.. more

Nov 7, 2010 3:05 PM Theater

I think (I hope) I managed to do a pretty good job of writing a balanced review of Sunset Playhouse's Hair for next week’s issue of the Shepherd. This in spite of the fact that I honestly don’t like the musical . . . but as easy as it is to dism.. more

Jul 17, 2010 1:05 PM Theater

Friday's Los Campesinos! concert was every bit as euphoric as the band's albums would have you believe, but the venue didn't do the show any favors by filling the dancefloor with... cocktail tables. Lots and lots of cocktail tables, cumbersomely p.. more

Apr 6, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Come out to see Los Campesinos live at Turner Hall on Friday, April 3 at 8pm. With a sound that is similar to the Polyphonic Spree, but without the chorus, it is sure to be a performance that will,Promotions more

Apr 3, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions

"Oh, if only there were clothes on the floor," Gareth Campesinos! says midway th Hold On Now, Youngster… ,Music Feature more

Mar 31, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature

Feb 9, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

The Pabst Theater foundation further padded its white-hot spring schedule today with two big concert announcements: Familiar faces The Decemberists are returning for a show at the Riverside (where they were set to play in 2007 before they canceled.. more

Feb 9, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

A completely subjective list of my favorites: 1. Lil Wayne - Tha Carter III The cover made clear its ambitions of being a classic in the tradition of Nas' Illmatic and Biggie's Ready to Die, but Tha Carter III became an instan.. more

Dec 12, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Of all the annual Christmas traditions that roll through town, few are odder than Micky’s Monkees Christmas, which stops at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight at 8 p.m. Micky Dolenz was never known f,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

If Los Campesinos'! debut album was the work of adolescents feverish with the possibility of easy sex, their transfixing follow-up is the work of curmudgeonly young adults who've learned there's no such thing. On We Are Beautiful, We Are Doomed, s.. more

Nov 19, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

 ' Warsaw, Ind., a little almost-all-white town on a flat stretch of Red State n American Teen ,Film more

Aug 7, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

  Itcould be worse. At least Suze Rotolo is a likable writer. Near the end of hermem,Books more

Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Books 3 Comments

Will the 170-some artists exhibiting and selling their wares at the Lakefront Festival of the Arts today be more receptive to bargaining now that the weekend-long festival is drawing to a close? Maybe, may,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their three-game series against the L.A. Dodgers this afternoon with a 12:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more

May 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Wild Space Dance Company ends its season this weekend with multiple performances of Map o Map of Memories ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 3, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

With seven members and trunks full of equipment, the coed indie-punk group Los Campesinos! requires a fair chunk of time to set up and take down their stage, but last night at the Arts and Crafts showcase time was in short supply. I blame Jason .. more

Mar 16, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

I’m headed to SXSW tomorrow, so this music blog will go dark for the better part of the week, but expect daily updates on the festival on the site’s SXSW page starting Thursday. In the meantime, I’d be remiss if I didn’t offer some ultra.. more

Mar 11, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Paris in spring is a place for romance, but what of the City of Light in the dark of winte Coeurs ,Film more

Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

IRead Lisa Kaiser's article with interest. I am trying to do all I can toconserve energ The Healing Passage: Voices from the Water ,Letters more

Feb 1, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

January was a traditionally slow time for CD releases, but that’s changed over the last several years, as more bands see the opportunity for their albums to stand out during a month when there isn’t much else going on. This January’s release calen.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

