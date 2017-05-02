RSS
The Lost City Of Z
In Search of ‘The Lost City of Z’
Adapted by writer-director James Gray from a recent biography of that largely forgotten adventurer, The Lost City of Z is a lush evocation of the past. more
May 2, 2017 2:34 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Winter’s Bone
A wintry, bleak and impoverished stretch of the Ozarks is the setting for the darkly compelling drama Winter’s Bone. In a Southern gothic worthy of Flannery O’Connor, a teenage girl, Ree (Jennifer Lawrence), is determined to keep her family from .. more
Oct 26, 2010 12:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
In Search of Lost Worlds
When you were younger, did you enjoy reading novels of dangerous exploits in fabulous, far The Lost City of Z ,Books more
Mar 27, 2009 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!