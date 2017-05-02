RSS

The Lost City Of Z

the_lost_city_of_z_still.jpg.jpe

Adapted by writer-director James Gray from a recent biography of that largely forgotten adventurer, The Lost City of Z is a lush evocation of the past. more

May 2, 2017 2:34 PM Film Reviews

A wintry, bleak and impoverished stretch of the Ozarks is the setting for the darkly compelling drama Winter’s Bone. In a Southern gothic worthy of Flannery O’Connor, a teenage girl, Ree (Jennifer Lawrence), is determined to keep her family from .. more

Oct 26, 2010 12:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage5984.jpe

When you were younger, did you enjoy reading novels of dangerous exploits in fabulous, far The Lost City of Z ,Books more

Mar 27, 2009 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES