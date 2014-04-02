RSS

Lost Me Mind In Stereo

music.jpg.jpe

In music few things are as romanticized as the session album, an album recorded in a burst of inspiration at a distinct place during a distinct time. For every session album, though, there are just as many like The Sleepwalker’s new Lost My... more

Apr 2, 2014 12:53 AM Music Feature

the sleepwalkers.jpg.jpg.jpe

Looks like it'll be an eventful year for Milwaukee by way of Green Bay power-poppers The Sleepwalkers, who have a truncated new name (they used to be Ian Olvera and the Sleepwalkers) and a new album on the horizon. The group's sophomore record Los.. more

Feb 6, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

blogimage9949.jpe

Soft-spoken, ladylike and with a whimsical, slightly absurdist view on marital relationships, comedian Rita Rudner made a name for herself with appearances on television shows like “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and more

Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES