IshDARR and the New Face of Conscious Rap
Intelligence was a point of pride in ’90s hip-hop. From Q-Tip, Nas and Common on down, many of the best rappers of the era spoke important truths, contending that rap could and should be a force for societal betterment. By the mid-’00s, tho... more
Apr 16, 2014 1:08 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream Some New Tracks From the Gifted Milwaukee Rapper IshDARR
It’s generally bad form for music writers to dwell too much on an artist’s youth. It either diminishes the artist by implying their music has been critiqued on a curve, or it does just the opposite, overhyping the artist by creating a myth of prod.. more
Mar 10, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Gary Numan: Splinter: Songs From a Broken Mind (Machine Music)
Having recently collaborated with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, Gary Numan gives his latest album an industrial sound à la NIN, but it doesn’t smother the essence of who he is, like on 2011’s disappointing Dead Son Rising. Numan replaces R... more
Feb 5, 2014 12:47 AM Tim Lambrecht Album Reviews
All is Lost
All is Lost isvirtually wordless, aside from a forlorn introductory monologue and ananguished “Fuck!” Robert Redford plays a man alone on the Indian Ocean, hissailboat gradually sinking after colliding with a floating me.. more
Jan 25, 2014 2:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Admirals vs. Monsters
The Milwaukee Admirals will be handing out 5,000 bobbleheads of former goaltender Chris Mason tonight at their 7 p.m. game against the Lake Eerie Monsters. The game should hold special interest for kids (as well as adults interested... more
Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
High Lonesome w/ Derek Dunn
Like the Old Crow Medicine Show and Hank Williams III before them, Milwaukee’s High Lonesome brings an “the older the better” mentality to country and bluegrass, reviving the strident sounds of early Americana without playing more
Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee