RSS

All Is Lost

ishdarr milwaukee rap crop.jpg.jpe

Intelligence was a point of pride in ’90s hip-hop. From Q-Tip, Nas and Common on down, many of the best rappers of the era spoke important truths, contending that rap could and should be a force for societal betterment. By the mid-’00s, tho... more

Apr 16, 2014 1:08 AM Music Feature

they lost me ishdarr.jpg.jpe

It’s generally bad form for music writers to dwell too much on an artist’s youth. It either diminishes the artist by implying their music has been critiqued on a curve, or it does just the opposite, overhyping the artist by creating a myth of prod.. more

Mar 10, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

Having recently collaborated with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, Gary Numan gives his latest album an industrial sound à la NIN, but it doesn’t smother the essence of who he is, like on 2011’s disappointing Dead Son Rising. Numan replaces R... more

Feb 5, 2014 12:47 AM Album Reviews

 All is Lost isvirtually wordless, aside from a forlorn introductory monologue and ananguished “Fuck!” Robert Redford plays a man alone on the Indian Ocean, hissailboat gradually sinking after colliding with a floating me.. more

Jan 25, 2014 2:05 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage10065.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals will be handing out 5,000 bobbleheads of former goaltender Chris Mason tonight at their 7 p.m. game against the Lake Eerie Monsters. The game should hold special interest for kids (as well as adults interested... more

Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9906.jpe

Like the Old Crow Medicine Show and Hank Williams III before them, Milwaukee’s High Lonesome brings an “the older the better” mentality to country and bluegrass, reviving the strident sounds of early Americana without playing more

Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES