Lottery
Shirley Jackson’s “The Lottery
Shirley Jackson’s short story “The Lottery” became one of the most frequently anthologized stories in 20th-century American literature. In one of the most beautifully rendered titles in the growing library of graphic literary adaptations... more
Nov 1, 2016 2:23 PM David Luhrssen Books
Home Movies/Out on Digital 9.1
It doesn’t match The Godfather or even The Godfather III, yet despite its cliché-ridden screenplay, Hoodlum (1997) has points in its favor. One: an interesting story concerning an illegal, lucrative African American lottery scheme in Depres... more
Aug 30, 2016 2:32 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Theatre Gigante’s Moving Target of Perfection
Dreaming about something and living it are two completely different things. The fact that this premise has become a cliché is very telling about contemporary culture. Perfection is a moving target and we never seem satisfied. It's a deep-ro... more
Feb 6, 2013 12:02 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater