The 2016 Holiday Gift Guide
Music makes a great gift and has become more than a stocking stuffer, given the bulk of the career-spanning LP-CD box sets being released. This article canvasses some recently released CD-LP box sets as well as some newly published music-re... more
Nov 29, 2016 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Guides
The Velvet Underground: Loaded: Re-Loaded 45th Anniversary Edition
Loaded: Re-Loaded 45th Anniversary Edition is the re-release of the fourth album and final chapter in the history of America’s greatest rock ’n’ roll band, The Velvet Underground. Loaded was a horse of a different color and, taken on its ow... more
Nov 10, 2015 4:04 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
The Velvet Underground: The Velvet Underground 45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition (Polydor Universal)
The Velvet Underground 45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition collects three different mixes of the album plus three additional discs of live material, outtakes. It is worth every penny. more
Dec 31, 2014 11:25 AM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Jews Who Rock
The Jewish Museum of Milwaukee celebrates 60 years of Jews in popular music with an exhibit that features hometown hero, the late Howie Epstein, bassist with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, alongside legends like Bob Dylan and Bill Graham ... more
May 7, 2014 12:36 AM Blaine Schultz Visual Arts
Behind the Scenes of Transformer
LouReed’s Transformer is among thegreatest rock albums ever. On the making-of documentary Transformer (paired on the Blu-ray release with the concert movie Live at Montreux 2000 ), Reed halfdismisses the LP as just “a momen.. more
Mar 24, 2014 1:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bob Dylan’s Tribute Concert
In 1992, Bob Dylanwas in one of his periodic creative slumps as a recording artist, and his liveshows were already getting shaky. Perhaps the admiring musical cast assembledthat year to mark the 30th anniversary of his firs.. more
Mar 11, 2014 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Velvet Underground: White Light/White Heat (45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) (Polydor)
Few bands make a career-defining record the second time at bat. Then again, the Velvet Underground was no ordinary band. By the time they recorded White Light/White Heat (in two days, no less) it was clear this was not the Summer of Love. H... more
Dec 29, 2013 11:54 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Metric Stays In the Moment
“It ought to be like a setlist,” Metric’s lead singer Emily Haines says of creating an album, and if you’re familiar with Metric’s catalogue, it’s easy to see how they’ve lived out that idea. Formed in 1998, the Canadian-American band ha... more
Nov 20, 2013 1:47 AM Arielle Smith Music Feature
Meklit & Quinn
On their self-titled debut album, singer-songwriter Meklit Hadero and vocalist-instrumentalist Quinn DeVeaux partner on an accomplished collection of originals and covers. The music melts through genre boundaries... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Mason Jennings, On His Own Terms
Not everyone is cut out for the big time. Musician Tom Russell put it best when an A&R flack pressed... more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature 1 Comments
Repo Men
For a price, any organ in your body can be replaced. But it can also be repossessed. Repo Men stars Jude Law and Forest Whitaker. To get your chance to get into the advanced screening of this movie (Tuesday, March 16 at the Majestic at 7:30... more
Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Film Clips
‘Elmer Gantry’ Comes to Town
Many contemporary composers fail to realize that opera is not a play with music or a score for a film, but a hybrid drama using the full potential of the human voice to ignite emotions within the musical score that would otherwise remain un... more
Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Yet Another View: A New Velvet Underground Song
It's the type of news that usually turns out to be a hoax. Late last week, an unreleased 1967 Velvet Underground bootleg with a never-before-heard song hit the Internet. Even without the new cut, this would be a huge deal. While the Velvet Un.. more
Feb 26, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Family Antics
It is1963. The Civil Rights Movement is in fu The Watsons Go To Birmingham—1963 ,Theater more
Jan 24, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater 1 Comments