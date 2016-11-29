RSS

Lou Reed

Music makes a great gift and has become more than a stocking stuffer, given the bulk of the career-spanning LP-CD box sets being released. This article canvasses some recently released CD-LP box sets as well as some newly published music-re... more

Nov 29, 2016 3:15 PM Guides

Loaded: Re-Loaded 45th Anniversary Edition is the re-release of the fourth album and final chapter in the history of America’s greatest rock ’n’ roll band, The Velvet Underground. Loaded was a horse of a different color and, taken on its ow... more

Nov 10, 2015 4:04 PM Album Reviews

The Velvet Underground 45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition collects three different mixes of the album plus three additional discs of live material, outtakes. It is worth every penny. more

Dec 31, 2014 11:25 AM Album Reviews

The Jewish Museum of Milwaukee celebrates 60 years of Jews in popular music with an exhibit that features hometown hero, the late Howie Epstein, bassist with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, alongside legends like Bob Dylan and Bill Graham ... more

May 7, 2014 12:36 AM Visual Arts

 LouReed’s Transformer is among thegreatest rock albums ever. On the making-of documentary Transformer (paired on the Blu-ray release with the concert movie Live at Montreux 2000 ), Reed halfdismisses the LP as just “a momen.. more

Mar 24, 2014 1:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

 In 1992, Bob Dylanwas in one of his periodic creative slumps as a recording artist, and his liveshows were already getting shaky. Perhaps the admiring musical cast assembledthat year to mark the 30th anniversary of his firs.. more

Mar 11, 2014 3:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

Few bands make a career-defining record the second time at bat. Then again, the Velvet Underground was no ordinary band. By the time they recorded White Light/White Heat (in two days, no less) it was clear this was not the Summer of Love. H... more

Dec 29, 2013 11:54 PM Album Reviews

“It ought to be like a setlist,” Metric’s lead singer Emily Haines says of creating an album, and if you’re familiar with Metric’s catalogue, it’s easy to see how they’ve lived out that idea. Formed in 1998, the Canadian-American band ha... more

Nov 20, 2013 1:47 AM Music Feature

On their self-titled debut album, singer-songwriter Meklit Hadero and vocalist-instrumentalist Quinn DeVeaux partner on an accomplished collection of originals and covers. The music melts through genre boundaries... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Album Reviews

Not everyone is cut out for the big time. Musician Tom Russell put it best when an A&R flack pressed... more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

For a price, any organ in your body can be replaced. But it can also be repossessed. Repo Men stars Jude Law and Forest Whitaker. To get your chance to get into the advanced screening of this movie (Tuesday, March 16 at the Majestic at 7:30... more

Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Film Clips

Many contemporary composers fail to realize that opera is not a play with music or a score for a film, but a hybrid drama using the full potential of the human voice to ignite emotions within the musical score that would otherwise remain un... more

Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

It's the type of news that usually turns out to be a hoax. Late last week, an unreleased 1967 Velvet Underground bootleg with a never-before-heard song hit the Internet. Even without the new cut, this would be a huge deal. While the Velvet Un.. more

Feb 26, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Jan 24, 2008 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

