Louis Armstrong

bad plus.jpg.jpe

Music thrives onthe west end of town. Old New Orleans and present-day Milwaukee are two fineexamples.The lakeshoreresort area known to New Orleanians as “West End” dates back to 1835. As apopular spot to throw birthday parties, hold .. more

Jan 26, 2016 8:43 PM Around MKE

homevmovie_thebeatgeneration.jpg.jpe

'The Beat Generation' opens with Louis Armstrong berating the Beats in song. more

May 26, 2015 9:50 AM Home Movies

mkeart_tributetobixbeiderbecke.jpg.jpe

[This piece is ideally read with this video playing in the background]Bix Beiderbecke was a hard-drinking, introspective boy from Davenport, Iowa and he blew his cornet with the sweetest tone this side of the heavenly choir. In return for drin.. more

Feb 20, 2015 5:30 PM Visual Arts

 Paris Blues is one of the greatest Hollywood jazzmovies—and one of the best films ever about the American expatriate experiencein Paris (back before the city became a museum of memories for tourists). The1961 gem (out on Blu-ray.. more

Jul 11, 2014 8:21 PM I Hate Hollywood

Context. This is the sole reason Thomas Brothers is dedicating years of his life to writing books chronicling the world and the art of Louis Armstrong. His mission is to provide context concerning the emergence of this musical genius into A... more

Mar 20, 2014 6:01 PM Books

nightmare-painting-cover.jpg.jpe

If the world is going to end on Dec. 21, Nightmare Painting—the third full-length album from former Racine bassist William Kopecky and Bulgarian dark master Dimitar Dimitrov—would be the perfect soundtrack. Dwelling in the deep more

Dec 20, 2012 4:46 PM Album Reviews

chric04.jpg.jpe

Before electrical amplification, the guitar was easily drowned out in orchestras or noisy nightclubs. Once players were able to plug in, guitars overtook pianos and saxophones as the lead instrument in popular music. Charlie more

Dec 20, 2012 4:45 PM Album Reviews

886979456525.jpg.jpe

Louis Armstrong was a prominent figure in American culture through his death in 1971, but many have argued that he was never as sharp as on the recordings he made in the late 1920s with the Hot Five and the Hot Seven more

Dec 20, 2012 4:43 PM Album Reviews

51qcgypw1nl__sl500_.jpg.jpe

Bessie Smith didn’t make the first blues recordings, but she may have been the first authentic blues singer to record. The Complete Columbia Recordings, a 10-CD set, is the definitive documentary of the artist who awakened the more

Dec 20, 2012 4:42 PM Album Reviews

blogimage18618.jpe

One of Louis Armstrong's final concerts was recorded in 1971 at Washington, D.C.'s National Press Club and released at the time on a limited-edition LP. The tapes finally made their way to digital. And although the great jazzman would die f... more

May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage12445.jpe

Swiss immigration to Wisconsin is usually associated with New Glarus and other rural areas, but according to genealogist Marilyn Wellauer-Lenius, the first Swiss citizen arrived in Milwaukee as early as 1837. Her book, the latest Milwaukee ... more

Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Few figures in funk loom quite as large as George Clinton, whose unfettered creativity and vast contributions to the genre can only be aptly compared to fellow visionaries like Sly Stone and James Brown. His greatest hits, too numerous to l... more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage10469.jpe

Toronto composer, violinist and singer Owen Pallett began his solo career under the nom de plume Final Fantasy, named for the video game series that inspired Pallett’s dream-like songs. After the inevitable copyright challenges, Pallett more

Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Read the following comments on so-called Super delegates. The first from Barack Obama, winner of Nebraska, Louisiana, and Washington state yesterday. He believes delegates should follow the will of the voters.Howard Wolfson,communications direc.. more

Feb 10, 2008 5:00 AM News Features

Berlin International Film Festival - Day 1 Feb. 7, 2008 There is nothing like throwing yourself into the sensory overload of a film festival when you have not slept in 28 hours! I have never been able to sleep on an international flight, so if a.. more

Feb 7, 2008 5:00 AM Film Reviews

In a good Chinese costume drama, there is always an empire in turmoil, a bitter dynastic struggle, vast armies assembled in choreographed columns and balletic displays of martial arts—often by characters endowed with the power to fly. Legend .. more

Feb 7, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage497.jpe

January 10, 2008 Mostresidents of southeast Wisconsin, even music fans, are still The Omnivore’s Dilemma ,Music Feature more

Jan 14, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature 2 Comments

blogimage491.jpe

The latest Milwaukee Rep production tells the story of a once forgotten blues record label Read your assessment results below. 15-22 ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage488.jpe

Jan 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 7 Comments

blogimage468.jpe

Jan 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

