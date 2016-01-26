Louis Armstrong
The Bad Plus @ West End Conservatory
Music thrives onthe west end of town. Old New Orleans and present-day Milwaukee are two fineexamples.The lakeshoreresort area known to New Orleanians as “West End” dates back to 1835. As apopular spot to throw birthday parties, hold .. more
Jan 26, 2016 8:43 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
'The Beat Generation'
'The Beat Generation' opens with Louis Armstrong berating the Beats in song. more
May 26, 2015 9:50 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Twenty-Sixth Annual "Tribute to Bix Beiderbecke" Pays Tribute to 1920s Jazz Legend
[This piece is ideally read with this video playing in the background]Bix Beiderbecke was a hard-drinking, introspective boy from Davenport, Iowa and he blew his cornet with the sweetest tone this side of the heavenly choir. In return for drin.. more
Feb 20, 2015 5:30 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Paris Blues
Paris Blues is one of the greatest Hollywood jazzmovies—and one of the best films ever about the American expatriate experiencein Paris (back before the city became a museum of memories for tourists). The1961 gem (out on Blu-ray.. more
Jul 11, 2014 8:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Chronicling an American genius in 'Louis Armstrong: Master of Modernism,' by Thomas Brothers
Context. This is the sole reason Thomas Brothers is dedicating years of his life to writing books chronicling the world and the art of Louis Armstrong. His mission is to provide context concerning the emergence of this musical genius into A... more
Mar 20, 2014 6:01 PM Tom Wilmeth Books
Haiku Funeral
If the world is going to end on Dec. 21, Nightmare Painting—the third full-length album from former Racine bassist William Kopecky and Bulgarian dark master Dimitar Dimitrov—would be the perfect soundtrack. Dwelling in the deep more
Dec 20, 2012 4:46 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Charlie Christian
Before electrical amplification, the guitar was easily drowned out in orchestras or noisy nightclubs. Once players were able to plug in, guitars overtook pianos and saxophones as the lead instrument in popular music. Charlie more
Dec 20, 2012 4:45 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Louis Armstrong
Louis Armstrong was a prominent figure in American culture through his death in 1971, but many have argued that he was never as sharp as on the recordings he made in the late 1920s with the Hot Five and the Hot Seven more
Dec 20, 2012 4:43 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Bessie Smith
Bessie Smith didn’t make the first blues recordings, but she may have been the first authentic blues singer to record. The Complete Columbia Recordings, a 10-CD set, is the definitive documentary of the artist who awakened the more
Dec 20, 2012 4:42 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Louis Armstrong
One of Louis Armstrong's final concerts was recorded in 1971 at Washington, D.C.'s National Press Club and released at the time on a limited-edition LP. The tapes finally made their way to digital. And although the great jazzman would die f... more
May 8, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Swiss in Greater Milwaukee (Arcadia), by Maralyn A. Wellauer-Lenius
Swiss immigration to Wisconsin is usually associated with New Glarus and other rural areas, but according to genealogist Marilyn Wellauer-Lenius, the first Swiss citizen arrived in Milwaukee as early as 1837. Her book, the latest Milwaukee ... more
Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
George Clinton and Parliament/Funkadelic @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Few figures in funk loom quite as large as George Clinton, whose unfettered creativity and vast contributions to the genre can only be aptly compared to fellow visionaries like Sly Stone and James Brown. His greatest hits, too numerous to l... more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Owen Pallett
Toronto composer, violinist and singer Owen Pallett began his solo career under the nom de plume Final Fantasy, named for the video game series that inspired Pallett’s dream-like songs. After the inevitable copyright challenges, Pallett more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The listing ship
Read the following comments on so-called Super delegates. The first from Barack Obama, winner of Nebraska, Louisiana, and Washington state yesterday. He believes delegates should follow the will of the voters.Howard Wolfson,communications direc.. more
Feb 10, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Day 1 - Berlin Intl. Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival - Day 1 Feb. 7, 2008 There is nothing like throwing yourself into the sensory overload of a film festival when you have not slept in 28 hours! I have never been able to sleep on an international flight, so if a.. more
Feb 7, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Film Reviews
Legend of the Black Scorpion
In a good Chinese costume drama, there is always an empire in turmoil, a bitter dynastic struggle, vast armies assembled in choreographed columns and balletic displays of martial arts—often by characters endowed with the power to fly. Legend .. more
Feb 7, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Those Old Wisconsin Blues
January 10, 2008 Mostresidents of southeast Wisconsin, even music fans, are still The Omnivore’s Dilemma ,Music Feature more
Jan 14, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Music Feature 2 Comments
Grafton City Blues
The latest Milwaukee Rep production tells the story of a once forgotten blues record label Read your assessment results below. 15-22 ,Today in Milwaukee more
Grafton City Blues
