RSS

Louis Butler

wi-supreme-court.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin voters must reassess their priorities after the re-election of Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler, an openly unethical member of the equally unethical five-justice right-wing majority, who ran unopposed. The only way to reverse... more

May 9, 2017 3:41 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

blogimage6634.jpe

Mar 18, 2011 3:18 PM Daily Dose

blogimage5560.jpe

Jul 8, 2010 5:15 PM Daily Dose

Heard about the Republican senator who’s trying to extort the federal government for money? Sorry. Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby is stamping his feet and holding his breath until he gets some pet projects for his home state. When Democrats.. more

Feb 8, 2010 8:53 PM Daily Dose

blogimage6634.jpe

Drawing upon musical styles from all over the globe, both traditional and obscure, Secret Chiefs 3 is the freewheeling project of composer/producer/ guitarist Trey Spruance, a Mr. Bungle and Faith No More veteran who’s embraced his spiritua... more

May 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments

Auditions announcements flutter into my email occasionally. Here are three upcoming auditions that sound promising:FAMEYOU’RE GONNA LIVE FOREVER (MAYBE)The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove is staging an upcoming summer production of the1988 David D.. more

Apr 9, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

For many Wisconsinites, a state Supreme Court without Shirley Abrahamson is unthinkable. Shepherd. ,Cover Story more

Mar 18, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

The Badger women's hockey team will be headed to their fourth straight Frozen Four starting next Friday in Boston after a dominating quarterfinal victory over Dartmouth today.Afterward, the Dartmouth coach seemed a little stunned:“Wow, Wisconsin i.. more

Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage5560.jpe

Frequent Milwaukee stage bad guy Jeremy Welter plays the sociopathic Macheath in Off the W 3Penny Opera ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Nearly every current pollshows that most Americans oppose federal assistance for General Motors,Chrysler and Ford, which must be worrying news for members of Congressas they ponder whether to support ,News Features more

Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

Y’all like the Dukes of Hazzard? Then you’ll luv Beer For My Horses, the vanity project written and starring country star Toby Keith. Set in a small Oklahoma town populated by characters with a capital “K,” this county sheriff comedy plays out ami.. more

Aug 10, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage3186.jpe

Photo of the Week: To find more cool events, go to www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,Expresso more

Aug 7, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

blogimage2905.jpe

The wealthiest corporations inWisconsin now have the best state Supreme Court money can buy. How are you enjoying it so far? How do you like the WisconsinSupreme Court giving a humongous $265 million tax refund to the richestcompanies in the ... more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

Not sure why you would be making these predictions so early - but since I like how they play out, I'm passing them along.Mark Schlabach on ESPN.com has his college bowl predictions for next season up. (SERIOUSLY?!)And he's got the Badgers in the R.. more

Jul 11, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage2823.jpe

Epic Systems is a giant success story not only in Wisconsinbut across the country. In an uncertain and changing economy, Epicshould serve as a shining example of how ingenuity and forward thinkingcan propel a business to great things during cha... more

Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage1597.jpe

Trashing the Court B Y J O E L M C N A L L Y What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Taking Liberties more

Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

blogimage1275.jpe

If it’s such an overwhelming advantage to be a black man running for president of th What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Taking Liberties more

Mar 20, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

blogimage1272.jpe

What's worse than being bombarded with campaignads from secretive, independent front grou Shepherd ,News Features more

Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES