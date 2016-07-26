Louis C.K.
This Week in Milwaukee: July 28-Aug. 3
German Fest, the Brady Street Festival, MishMash Fest and Louis C.K. top a wildly busy summer week in Milwaukee.
Jul 26, 2016 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Louis C.K. Announces Return to Milwaukee
Emmy award winning comedian and "Horace and Pete" star LouisC.K. will be making a return to Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 1, performing at theBMO Harris Bradley Center.C.K. is no stranger to Milwaukee, having filmed his Grammyaward-winning 201..
May 16, 2016 5:17 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Behind the Scenes as MAM Gets Set for the Grand Re-Opening
There's something odd about walking through a museum that's not quite ready to open.The lights are a little dim.There are cardboard boxes, packing materials, and ladders strewn about.Hammers and forklifts clang and rumble in ..
Nov 17, 2015 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Memories, Murder and Dinner Theatre
Alchemist Theatre's next October horror show keeps rolling around the shady corners of my mind. A horror drama that covers the entire building at Alchemist's address is a respectably ambitious project. Those interested in something similarly imm..
Jan 6, 2011 11:13 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bugs!
Bugs! is a 40-minute docudrama following the lifecycles of a predator and its prey in the colorful Borneo rainforest. The predator is an Old World praying mantis (that goes by the Latin name Hieodula ) and the prey is a butterfly
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Comedian Louis Szekely (better known as Louis C.K.) first rose to prominence as a writer, penning bits for "The Late Show With David Letterman" and "The Dana Carvey Show," then winning Emmys for his work on "The Chris Rock Sh
Sep 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Some comedians build their careers on their successes, others their failures. Louis C.K. belongs to the later camp, having piloted two notorious flops that only furthered endeared him to a growing cult audience: He wrote and directed 2001's...
Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Although some of his creations have found cult notoriety, Louis C.K.'s resume is fi Pootie Tang ,
Feb 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Feb. 7 - Feb. 13
Marilyn Manson @ The Eagles Ballroom, 8 p.m. Glengarry Glen Ross, ,
Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee